A study shows that many states are missing standards for children returning to school after concussions. Some doctors aren't sure if standards will help Share on Pinterest Every state has laws that govern when student athletes can return to sports activity after a concussion. However, few have protocol on when a student should return to class. A study in the latest issues of Pediatrics found that eight states have Return to Learn (RTL) laws. About half of the laws only deal with student athletes, which excludes those who incur concussions through nonsports activities. About 75 percent of the laws made schools responsible for RTL management, but noted that RTL education for school staff members was only in one quarter of the laws. Illinois was the only state to specify an evidence-based standard that aligned with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for RTL protocol development. None of the laws specified managing students with persistent post-concussive symptoms or specified timing when accommodations should end.

Concussion complications Steven Cuff, a physician and co-director of Nationwide Children's Hospital Sports Concussion Program, told Healthline that concussions can cause headaches, which are often worsened by exposure to bright lights, loud noises, and prolonged concentration. They can also cause impaired focus, fatigue, vision changes, and difficulty remembering information. These are all things that can make academic work more taxing on a child and require the need for a formal follow-up practice such as the Reduce Educate Accommodate Pace (REAP), which is commonly used. Cuff said it depends on these types of symptoms as to when a child should return to school after a concussion. "Some kids may return to school right away and others may benefit from a few days of rest," he said. Typically, if a child can tolerate 30 minutes of cognitive activity without symptoms getting worse, they are probably ready to return to school. Cuff said students should be given academic accommodations to ease the transition back to school and be frequently re-evaluated by academic personnel and medical providers. Adjustments should be made as needed. Cuff added that it is OK for a student to return to school while they still have concussion symptoms, but they may benefit from academic accommodations such as shortened school days, regular breaks, a reduced workload, or more time to complete assignments. Allowing the child extra time to complete tests or delaying tests is also common, as is being allowed to wear sunglasses or avoid noisy settings. As a rule of thumb, children can return to school while symptoms are still present but are improving, John Leddy, director of the Concussion Clinic at the University of Buffalo in New York, told Healthline. "REAP would not suggest, however, that a student or athlete return to school if symptoms are severe," Leddy said. Severe symptoms include nausea, vomiting, and dizziness. Those symptoms usually pass on the first day or two following a concussion. Rarely would a student need to miss more than a few days of school due to a concussion, Leddy noted.