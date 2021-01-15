Share on Pinterest The stress of negative news can affect your mental and physical health. Westend61/Getty Images

When bad news happens, one way that people respond is by “doomscrolling” the news on social media.

This can be a “safe” way to experience the “fight” portion of the “fight or flight” response, experts say.

However, the stress of negative news can also be damaging to our mental and physical health.

It’s important to strike the right balance with our news consumption in order to keep our anxiety in check.

Talking with a mental health professional for therapy or medication can help as well.

Mental health experts say that one way that people may respond to negative news coverage is by “doomscrolling” the news on social media.

Doomscrolling is a term that has been coined to describe the way that people scroll through social media and other online news sources focusing mainly on bad or frightening news.

Tonya C. Hansel, PhD, LMSW, doctorate of social work program director at Tulane University, said this tendency may be related to the “fight or flight” response.

When people are faced with a highly stressful situation, their innate tendency is to either run away from the danger or gear up to fight.

“Doomscrolling is possibly a safe way to experience the fight mechanism of stress or mentally preparing for negative situations,” Hansel said.

She also pointed to the idea that comparing one’s own life to one that’s more negative plays a role in self-validation.

Both responses are “perfectly natural,” she said, and help us avoid becoming too “Pollyannaish or unrealistically optimistic.”

“The problem,” Hansel said, “is becoming too wrapped up and overly focused on negative news.”

E. Alison Holman, PhD, FNP, a professor at the Sue and Bill Gross School of Nursing at the University of California, Irvine, said that being too wrapped up in bad news can be problematic because it’s associated with a greater chance of reporting acute stress symptoms.

These are early symptoms of post-traumatic stress, according to Holman, and are linked to subsequent mental health problems.

Among these problems can be depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

In addition, physical health problems like pain and a greater risk for cardiovascular ailments, may be linked to high stress, she said.