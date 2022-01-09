Share on Pinterest Experts say most people are not contagious 10 days after a positive COVID-19 test. Getty Images

New guidelines from the CDC say people can leave isolation after having COVID-19 for 5 days if they wear a mask.

The guidelines also say a person can resume their regular routine 10 days after testing positive for COVID-19.

Experts say people are usually not contagious 10 days after a positive COVID-19 test.

Experts add that you should take into consideration if people are vaccinated and if there are any individuals at high risk in your social circle when making plans for a gathering.

It’s a question being asked in homes across the United States and the rest of the world: When is it safe again to be near someone who’s had COVID-19?

Like other infectious diseases, recovery time can vary from person to person. But experts recommend people follow the recently updated guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“According to the recent revision of the CDC guidelines, if someone has had COVID-19, they can, after 5 days, come out of isolation and put on a mask,” Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University, told Healthline.

“It’s based on the data now solidly accumulated, that one sheds the most virus for the day or two preceding illness, and then for the first couple, or maybe three, days of the illness when you’re most symptomatic,” he added.

Under the guidelines , those who have presumed or confirmed COVID-19 must stay at home in isolation for 5 full days, with the day zero being the first day symptoms appeared or the day of a positive test for those without symptoms.

Following the 5-day isolation period, they may leave their home but must wear a mask for an additional 5 days.

Experts say the change from 10 days isolation makes sense, given most people are no longer infectious with COVID-19 at 10 days.

“The first day of infection if they’re asymptomatic… there’s a 60 percent transmission risk, whereas at 5 days, there’s about a 10 to 20 percent transmission risk. So it decreases over time,” said Dr. Dean Blumberg, the chief of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at the University of California Davis.

“The 10 days that the CDC was originally using was a relatively conservative estimate. And for the vast majority of people, they weren’t infectious after 10 days,” he added. “Shortening it to 5 days with the recommendation then to mask when you’re around others after that… that will mitigate risk of further transmission,” he added.