Researchers find a gene mutation in a small percentage of people with high HDL that can actually increase their risk of heart disease.

Having high levels of high-density lipoprotein (HDL), the so-called “good” cholesterol, has been thought of as a good thing.

However, researchers have found a gene mutation in a small percentage of people with elevated levels of HDL that actually increases the risk of heart disease.

The findings from scientists at Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania were published today in the journal Science.

The mutation is found in only about six of every 10,000 people in the general population. It also appears to be specific to people of Ashkenazi Jewish descent.

However, Dr. Daniel J. Rader, the study’s senior author and chair of the school’s department of genetics, told Healthline that this is the first time research has shown a genetic mutation linked to high levels of HDL.

He added the study could eventually lead to the discovery of other mutations involving cholesterol and better treatments for certain conditions.

“It helps us understand the very complex relationship between elevated HDL and heart disease,” Rader said.

