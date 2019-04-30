Share on Pinterest Researchers say this newly classified type of dementia involves a different protein and may require different treatment. Getty Images

For years the terms “Alzheimer’s disease” and “dementia” have been used interchangeably, often as a catch-all term to describe cognitive decline and memory loss.

But new research published today suggests the two conditions don’t share the same meaning, and that the understanding of dementia may be incorrect.

“A lot of what we thought about dementia was wrong,” Dr. Peter Nelson, the study’s lead author and a professor at the Sanders-Brown Center on Aging at the University of Kentucky, told Healthline.

“We previously thought it was OK to use the terms ‘Alzheimer’s’ and ‘dementia’ interchangeably. Yet we now know that Alzheimer’s disease is just one of many paths to dementia,” he explained.

According to researchers, recent clinical trials have shown that not all people believed to have Alzheimer’s disease actually have the condition.

In fact, many people who’ve enrolled in clinical trials for Alzheimer’s disease drugs were found not to have amyloid in their brain. Amyloid is a sticky substance that interferes with cognitive processes.

In recent years, the scientific community has also noted that a significant number of people with advanced symptoms of dementia didn’t have signs of either amyloid or tau proteins in their brain when autopsies were performed after their death.

It’s believed that a protein known as TPD-43 was a factor instead.

Nelson is part of a group of international researchers who set out to define diagnostic criteria for this protein, a newly named dementia called LATE, which stands for limbic-predominant age-related TDP-43 encephalopathy.

The particular disease appears in the elderly and looks different inside the brain than Alzheimer’s disease does, even though it’s similar to the deadly disease.

“LATE is a newly described cause of dementia, but there’s been ongoing research on it for about 15 years,” Keith Fargo, PhD, director of Scientific Programs & Outreach at the Alzheimer’s Association, told Healthline. “Many people have LATE, especially people over age 80. And it presents itself in ways that are very similar to Alzheimer’s disease symptoms. According to the study authors, about 1 in 4 people over age 85 have enough of the TPD-43 protein that causes LATE to have problems with their memory and thinking. Today many people with LATE may be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.”