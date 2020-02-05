Share on Pinterest Getting mental health help can be difficult especially for people who are physically disabled. Getty Images Depression and suicidal ideation are more likely among people with disabilities due to factors like abuse, isolation, and stressors related to poverty, among others.

Transportation options are often limited and there can be problems with older buildings only having stairs or doors that aren’t wide enough.

Heather Kerstetter, 30, began having suicidal ideation during a "really tough" period in her life. The thoughts began to scare her, and one day she looked at her dog and thought, "I need to go get help." She went to the only psychiatric emergency room she knew of in Austin, Texas, where she was living at the time. "The very first thing they said to me was, 'Oh, well, it's a good thing you can't commit suicide anyway, right?'" Kerstetter recalled. Kerstetter is diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy type 3, and uses a wheelchair and a personal care assistant, or PCA. Kerstetter said the doctors assumed that because of her physical disability she didn't need emergency help for her mental health. "Just because I'm disabled doesn't mean that these things aren't very real to me," she said. "I'm telling you I'll die if you send me home. I don't think you're hearing me," she told the doctors. After an hour, the hospital sent her home due to the fact that they didn't have a caretaker at the psychiatric emergency room who could help Kerstetter. But they also didn't allow Kerstetter to bring her own personal care assistant. She credits her dog for getting her through that night. It took her another 3 weeks to get any help. "It was incredibly bad," she said. "I didn't eat. I didn't shower. It was a very dark, dark, ugly time." Heather Kerstetter is sharing her story of a struggle to get mental health help. Photo courtesy Heather Kerstetter

A widespread issue Kerstetter isn’t alone in this experience. She uses social media to advocate for policy and began talking about her experience. That’s when others started reaching out telling her their own, similar stories. “It’s incredibly troubling because if it was just me, and if it was just an isolated incident, I feel like it’s something that I could maybe accept,” she said. “These hospitals aren’t even considering the needs of the disabled,” Kerstetter added. Depression and suicidal ideation are more likely among people with disabilities due to factors like abuse, isolation, and stressors related to poverty, among others. One study even found that suicidality was seen as significantly more acceptable for people with disabilities. Live On, a disability-led web-based movement, is trying to reach out to people with disabilities and tackle that misconception by showing that people with disabilities can lead happy, fulfilling lives. Using #LiveOn people connect on social media and share their stories. Lawyer and activist Dynah Haubert shared her story after being diagnosed with Friedreich’s ataxia 14 years ago on the movement’s YouTube page. “Even though 14 years ago I was really scared,” she said. “Today, I love my life.” She goes on to talk about being a lawyer, speaking at the 2016 Democratic National Convention, and being a cat mom. “I hope that you realize that you will have that too,” she said. “Just because you may have had an injury or been diagnosed with a disability, that is not the end of your life as you know it.” “Please live on,” Haubert adds. “Because we need you too.”