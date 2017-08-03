Amazon is challenging Blue Apron in the meal preparation business. There isn’t much regulation in this industry, so how can consumers protect themselves? Share on Pinterest We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Hot on the heels of its purchase of Whole Foods for nearly $14 billion, Amazon is now setting its sights on a meal preparation service. In a trademark application filed last month, Amazon indicated its intention to sell prepared food kits and packaged meals with the slogan, “We do the prep. You be the chef.” The Whole Foods purchase and trademark filing are just the latest food-related Amazon ventures. A grocery delivery service, AmazonFresh, has been available in select U.S. and international cities for close to a decade. With this latest move, it appears that Amazon plans to take on Blue Apron, the current U.S. leader in the meal prep service. With all the services being offered, things might become confusing for customers. That’s why a dietitian interviewed by Healthline said that health-conscious consumers should carefully read the labels on pre-prepared meals.

Blue Apron success, struggles Blue Apron was founded in 2012 and went public earlier this summer. Despite its success, the online service has hit a few snags along the way. Its facility in Richmond, Calif., has come under scrutiny from the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health following inspections. Since its initial public offering in June, Blue Apron share prices have fallen below its $10 per share opening. The falling shares may be attributable to investors taking a wait-and-see attitude to the news of Amazon’s upcoming meal prep service.

Little guidance for meal prep kits While consumers can read ingredient lists and nutritional data, it can be tough to find additional information on meal prep kits. Blue Apron does use organic ingredients in some, but not all, of its meals. Consumers will have to wait until Amazon launches its service to see what kinds of ingredients are used. Both Blue Apron and Amazon were contacted by Healthline, but neither responded to requests for an interview for this story. Officials at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) told Healthline they’ve been taking a look at food prep services. “The FDA is currently studying the issue but has not issued any guidance specific to home meal delivery kits,” FDA Press Officer Peter Cassell wrote in an email. “However, the lack of guidance specific to these products would not preclude the FDA from taking action as appropriate.” According to Foodsafety.gov, delivered meals should be eaten immediately or refrigerated. Meals delivered cold should be eaten within two hours, or refrigerated or frozen for later.