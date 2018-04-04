Officials in Illinois are trying to contain the serious reactions to synthetic cannabinoid products. Marijuana advocates say strict laws are part of the problem.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has issued a warning over what they’re calling an “outbreak” of adverse reactions related to synthetic cannabinoid products.

Between March 7 and April 3, Illinois public health officials recorded 70 reports of severe reactions to these synthetic products, including two deaths.

Other adverse effects include coughing up blood, bloody urine, and bloody noses. The majority of these cases occurred in Chicago, Peoria County, and Tazewell County.

“We continue to see the number of cases rise,” Illinois Public Health Director Dr. Nirav D. Shah, JD, said in a statement. “IDPH is continuing to work with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, along with other partners, to try to identify common products. Without more information, IDPH does not know how much contaminated product is circulating or where. We strongly urge everyone not to use synthetic cannabinoids.”

Synthetic cannabinoids, often known as synthetic pot, K2, or Spice, are synthesized chemicals that are similar but not identical to the natural cannabinoids that are found in marijuana plants.

The Illinois Public Health website notes that these products “may affect the brain much more powerfully than marijuana; their actual effects can be unpredictable and, in some cases, more dangerous or even life-threatening.”

In nine of the Illinois cases, synthetic products tested positive for brodifacoum, a deadly compound commonly used as rat poison.

“These synthetic cannabinoids are not cannabis. They’re synthetic chemicals, some of which can be lethal, that have no relation to natural cannabis whatsoever,” Chris Kilham, an author and educator who promotes plant-based medicines, told Healthline.

While these products promise to provide a similar effect to the one provided by marijuana, the lack of regulation and oversight makes them especially dangerous, according to an advocate for marijuana law reform.

“The risks to health posed by these so-called ‘synthetic marijuana’ products come largely from the fact that they are unregulated, clandestinely produced chemical products that are subject to no standardization, quality control, or oversight,” Paul Armentano, deputy director of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML), told Healthline.