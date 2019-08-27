The e-cigarette manufacturer says the commercials are an adult education campaign. Critics say the ads are designed to encourage teens to vape.

“You’ve come a long way, baby, to get where you got to today. You’ve got your own cigarette now, baby, you’ve come a long, long way,” the singer croons.

That iconic Virginia Slims cigarette commercial was seen widely on television during the late 1960s.

So was the cigarette ad featuring the rugged Marlboro man in the outdoors. “Come to where the flavor is, come to Marlboro country,” the announcer suggests.

But in 1970, Congress pulled the plug on those ads.

Lawmakers passed the Public Health Cigarette Smoking Act, which banned the advertising of cigarettes on television and radio. President Richard Nixon signed it into law.

Now nearly 50 years later, cigarette ads are back on TV. How’s that possible?

These new ads are promoting modern-day electronic cigarettes, which aren’t spelled out in that law.

Juul Labs, the dominate e-cigarette maker, is running a series of ads in a campaign it calls “Make the Switch.”

The videos begin with a written warning that states, “This product contains nicotine. Nicotine is an addictive chemical.”

Each ad features an individual story from a man or woman about how and why they “switched” from cigarettes to Juul.

One woman, referred to as Carolyn, says about cigarette smoking, “It’s not part of the social norm anymore. It’s not accepted.”

Juul is reportedly spending as much as $10 million to run the ads in newspapers and online as well as on radio and television.

The campaign has opponents fired up and taking action.