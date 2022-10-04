Share on Pinterest A new synthetic fentanyl analog is being blamed for an increasing number of overdose deaths. Jose Luis Pelaez Inc/Getty Images

Warnings are being issued about a synthetic fentanyl analog called para-fluorofentanyl.

Officials say deaths involving the drug increased 455 percent during a recent one-year period.

Experts say one of the dangers of illegal products containing fentanyl is that the user can’t be sure what’s exactly in the drugs.

Overdoses from a synthetic fentanyl analog are on the rise, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid used to treat pain, but illicitly manufactured fentanyl and other synthetic opioids are a primary driver of opioid deaths in the United States, accounting for two-thirds of estimated 108,174 overdose deaths from April 2021 to April 2022, the CDC report says.

Now, a synthetic fentanyl analog called para-fluorofentanyl is in the mix, with deaths involving the drug increasing 455 percent in a one-year period. There were 253 of these deaths reported between July and December 2020. That rose to 1,405 deaths between January to June 2021.

“Para-fluorofentanyl is actually an analog of fentanyl (fentanyl analogs are often called ‘fentalogs’) that’s been around for decades,” said Jonathan Watanabe, Ph.D., PharmD, an associate dean of the Pharmacy Assessment and Quality School of Pharmacy & Pharmaceutical Sciences at the University of California at Irvine.

“There are actually many different analogs of fentanyl now being observed (ortho-, meta-, etc.), but para-fluorofentanyl has recently been the predominant isomer on the rise,” Watanabe told Healthline. “In general, manufacturing of fentanyl and fentalogs is much cheaper compared to traditional opioids harvested from poppy farms, so you’re seeing an explosion in synthetic fentanyl in a variety of ways.”

Most para-fluorofentanyl is found mixed with illegally manufactured fentanyl, making it difficult to determine the dangers of this particular fentanyl variant.

“Para-fluorofentanyl has a reported potency similar to fentanyl, both of which are about 100 times more potent than morphine. I’ve seen some news articles reporting that para-fluorofentanyl has greater potency than fentanyl, but this is not backed up in scientific journals,” Dr. Bruce Bassi, an addiction psychiatrist, told Healthline. “Over the past several years, numerous synthetic opioid adulterants have been mixed with heroin to lower the production cost. As with all synthetic opioids, the main danger is the extremely low lethal dose, giving a user an extremely narrow window to safely achieve a high before they develop respiratory depression and death.”