New guidelines are released explaining why people faint and what medical tests they should get after a fainting episode. Fainting could be a sign of a serious heart problem and should be evaluated by a doctor, say new guidelines from three leading heart organizations. The guidelines, issued Thursday by the American College of Cardiology, American Heart Association and Heart Rhythm Society, are the first such guidelines on the topic. Fainting is fairly common. About 41 percent of Americans have fainted at some point. "This is very important because fainting impacts thousands of people every day," said Dr. Win-Kuang Shen, a cardiologist at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix and chair of the group that developed the guidelines. "Having these guidelines is not only good for the clinicians using them, but for everyone."

What causes fainting? When someone faints, they lose consciousness due to a drop in blood pressure, resulting in a lack of oxygen to the brain. "Fainting can be due to neurological, psychological or cardiac causes," said Dr. Gerald Fletcher, a cardiologist at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida, who was not involved in writing the new guidelines. Occasional fainting is not necessarily cause for concern, but if it's repetitive, it needs to be addressed, he said. About 14 percent of people have recurrent fainting. Extreme emotion, such as attending a funeral or in response to seeing blood, can trigger fainting, but it is not life-threatening, said Dr. Vincent Bufalino, M.D., a cardiologist and president of Advocate Medical Group in Naperville, Illinois, who was not involved in writing the new guidelines. Heart-related causes are to blame for fainting more often in people over 60 compared to younger people, according to the guidelines. This could be due to underlying heart disease or taking a higher dose of blood pressure-lowering medication, Bufalino said. Dehydration at any age can also contribute to fainting, he said. Irregular heart rhythms and faulty heart valves are the most common heart triggers for fainting, Bufalino said.