Gestational diabetes during pregnancy can cause short-term health issues for the mother as well as the baby.

Researchers, however, say gestational diabetes can lead to a wide array of long-term cardiovascular health issues.

Experts say medical profession needs to focus more on these long-term effects.

They urge people who are pregnant to maintain a nutritious, well-balanced diet as well as a regular exercise routine.

Almost 30 years ago, while pregnant with my second daughter, I was diagnosed with gestational diabetes.

It freaked me out at the time, but through healthy eating and smart interventions, I was able to avoid insulin.

I’ve barely thought of it since. I’m not even sure I always remember to mention it in health surveys.

A study being presented at the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine’s annual meeting, The Pregnancy Meeting, suggests I should have been paying more attention, and so too should all women, either before any pregnancy or after one that involved gestational diabetes.

In their study, the researchers say gestational diabetes is associated with an increased risk of more diverse cardiovascular outcomes later in life than previously thought.

Using participants in the UK Biobank, a database containing health information from an estimated half a million participants, researchers looked at the cardiovascular health of nearly 220,000 women who had delivered at least one baby between 2006 and 2010.

Results showed that slightly more than 13,000 women — or 6 percent — developed cardiovascular problems. It also showed that women with a history of gestational diabetes were at greater risk of a variety of cardiovascular problems, and that risk increased with age.

“Until now, the long-term outcome of GDM (gestational diabetes) in the elderly population has not been studied,” Dr. Seung Mi Lee, a specialist in the Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology at the Seoul National University College of Medicine and lead author of the study, told Healthline.

“GDM increased the risk of diverse cardiovascular outcomes, including heart failure, mitral regurgitation, and atrial fibrillation in [older] women,” she added.

For practitioners in the field, this data backs up something they’ve been pushing all along: that a GDM diagnosis should be followed through life.

“This does not surprise me or any of my colleagues in any way,” Dr. Tamika Cross, FACOG, the author of “What a Doctor Looks Like,” told Healthline.

“It’s good to have specific data,” she added. “When counseling, we always talk about long term. But it’s vague and general. Now we can be more specific.”

Cross said that many forget the diagnosis as time goes on.

“I think calling it a ‘diabetes of pregnancy’ makes (patients) focus that way,” she said. “There’s a feeling of ‘after I deliver, it goes away.’”

OB-GYNs have long been fighting that.

“As OB-GYNs, we have long known that women with gestational diabetes have a significant risk of developing type 2 diabetes later in life,” Dr. David Lubetkin, FACOG, the medical director of Boca Midwifery in Boca Raton, Florida, told Healthline.

“This study puts a quantifiable number on the risk, and shows how important it is to help identify those at risk for developing type 2 diabetes in the future, and even identifying those women who [had pre-existing diabetes] prior to pregnancy unbeknownst to them,” he added.