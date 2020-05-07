Share on Pinterest Before you decide to join a quaranteam, evaluate the risks and potential benefits of the entire group. Getty Images

As shelter-in-place orders continue in many states, some people are giving up their isolation to join a “quaranteam.”

A quaranteam is a bubble of people who create their own tight-knit social circle that doesn’t interact with others outside their group.

Experts say being able to again connect with someone close does offer mental health benefits, which could be really beneficial after being without human contact for a long period of time.

However, they also say it increases the risk of you or members of your team contracting the new coronavirus and spreading it to others in your social circle.

For many of us, the hardest part of sheltering at home has been isolation, especially if you live alone.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there were 35.7 million single-person households in 2018, or nearly 30 percent. Considering the number of states that have shelter-in-place orders, that’s a lot of people by themselves for weeks and even months on end.

Without being able to go on normal social outings, even just going to a restaurant for a meal with a friend, many people are feeling depressed and anxious over the new coronavirus.

To combat loneliness, many people have chosen to bring in a new member of the family, namely by fostering and adopting pets at record numbers.

Others have decided to join a “quaranteam,” or a bubble of people who create their own tight-knit social circles.

Some forms of quaranteaming include families who want their children to be able to interact in person and friends who merely want to start socializing with one another again after months of being apart.

No matter how you’re thinking about quaranteaming, it does involve ignoring guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that recommend people who don’t live together practice safe physical distancing, such as remaining 6 feet (2 meters) apart from one another.

Ignoring those guidelines can have some unintended consequences, including giving the new coronavirus more opportunities to spread through physical interactions as well as more hands touching more shared surfaces.

Those risks are further compounded if one person of your quaranteam leaves the house more often, such as for work or social gatherings.

And there’s one major point of the new coronavirus that makes it so hard to track: Asymptomatic people can still spread the virus, meaning those who carry it may not know it. That means someone on your quaranteam could unknowingly infect the whole household.

But being able to again connect with someone close does offer mental health benefits, which could be really beneficial after being without human contact for a long period of time.

Thomas Plante, PhD, is a licensed psychologist and adjunct clinical professor in the department of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Stanford University School of Medicine.

“People certainly have a need to engage with others socially, and the pandemic makes this a big challenge, especially for those who may live alone or are isolated with people they don’t like or connect with, e.g., roommates, toxic family members,” Plante told Healthline. “The question is: How can you connect in a way that is safe and secure with people of good will?”