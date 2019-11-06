Share on Pinterest There’s a major recall of vegetable products due to potential bacterial contamination. Getty Images Multiple vegetable products are being recalled due to fears they could be contaminated with the bacteria Listeria monocytogenes .

The products were sold at a variety of grocery stores including Trader Joe’s, H-E-B, Kroger, Marketside, O Organics, and Safeway’s Signature Farms.

Currently no one has been reported ill due to the products. Over 140 types of vegetable products have been recalled over concerns of a potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Mann Packing Co., Inc., a division of Fresh Del Monte Produce, announced the recall November 3 after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) notified the food manufacturer of the potential contamination. No illnesses linked to the recall have been reported yet, but the FDA is urging consumers to avoid the affected products as Listeria can cause flu-like symptoms along with very severe, life threatening infections in vulnerable groups. “Mann Packing is issuing this recall out of an abundance of caution. Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems,” the company said in a statement shared by the FDA.

Here’s what has been recalled The affected vegetables — which included green beans, cauliflower rice, vegetable platters, and salads — were sold in both the United States and Canada under the Mann’s brand name along with private labels, including Trader Joe’s, H-E-B, Kroger, Marketside, O Organics, and Safeway’s Signature Farms. The “best if enjoyed by” dates listed on the products range from October 11, 2019, to November 16, 2019. You can see a full list of the recalled items here. If you bought any of these items, you should throw them out or return them to the store immediately.

Listeriosis is rare but serious Listeriosis, the infection caused by the bacteria, is a leading cause of hospitalization and death from foodborne illnesses. It’s rare, but serious: Approximately 1,600 people get listeriosis each year in the United States. Of them, nearly 260 die, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). “After a person eats food contaminated with Listeria, symptoms usually begin within a few weeks, but may not occur for up to one month. For pregnant women, it may take up to two months for symptoms to appear,” the CDC reports . Over 90 percent of people with listeriosis are hospitalized, and even with antibiotic treatment, it has a high mortality rate of about 20 to 30 percent. “While listeria is often associated with deli meats and cheeses, it has been linked to outbreaks involving vegetables as well,” said Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease specialist and senior scholar at Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. This is because Listeria is a microbe that’s naturally found in soil, so it can easily reach and contaminate plants, he explained. The bacteria is also able to survive a long time in food products and food processing plants, causing it to sporadically trigger outbreaks, according to the FDA.

The infections can be life threatening Although Listeria can cause a range of symptoms when ingested, it most commonly causes fever, diarrhea, and flu-like symptoms. In more severe cases, the infection can spread beyond the gut (known as invasive listeriosis) and become life threatening. “Listeria can cause a range of illnesses ranging from gastroenteritis, to meningitis, to systemic infections leading to septic shock and death,” Adalja said. If the infection reaches the brain and meninges, it can cause a coma and even death, he said. Those with invasive listeriosis typically report symptoms about 1 to 4 weeks after eating something contaminated with Listeria — but sometimes can notice symptoms as early as the same day or as late as 70 days after ingesting the bacteria. Pregnant women, older adults, and people who are immunosuppressed (such as those who have cancer, diabetes, or kidney disease) have the greatest risk as its harder for their bodies to fight off the infection, the CDC states. In addition, pregnant women have a greater risk of miscarriage if they’re exposed to Listeria, according to Adalja. Listeriosis typically doesn’t resolve on its own, and antibiotics must be administered — especially when its invasive, Adalja said. If you experience any symptoms after eating the affected vegetables, contact your doctor immediately. Quick and early detection is key with treating listeria-caused infections and preventing them from spreading further.