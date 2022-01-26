Share on Pinterest Liu Xiao/Xinhua via Getty Images A new subvariant of the Omicron coronavirus strain has been detected.

Dubbed the “stealth” variant, it has mutations that make it different from the original Omicron variant.

Experts say that, currently, there are no signs that it is very different from the original Omicron strain. As Omicron cases in the United States appear to finally be decreasing, there’s a new subvariant of Omicron that has been making itself known in parts of Asia and Europe. Experts say it’s important to monitor the subvariant. But so far, there are no signs that it is far more dangerous or infectious than the original Omicron. Still, the introduction of any subvariant is worrying for a global population who is suffering from COVID fatigue, as well as emotional and mental exhaustion. When it comes to tackling the new Omicron subvariant, here is what we know right now.

What is the new Omicron subvariant? The new version of the variant is known as BA.2, while the original Omicron is BA.1. According to the World Health Organization , the BA.2 subvariant differs from BA.1 in some of the mutations, including the spike protein. Some experts are calling the new subvariant the “stealth Omicron” because while it registers as positive on a PCR test, it isn’t immediately discernible as the Omicron variant. “Omicron and other COVID viruses can mutate when they infect new persons and multiply abundantly,” said Dr. William Schaffner, professor of preventive medicine, department of health policy, and professor of medicine, division of infectious diseases, Vanderbilt University Medical Center. “The majority of such mutations, or genetic changes, are harmless and have no impact. By statistical chance, a mutation, or a series of mutations, can occur that can alter one or more of the basic characteristics of the virus,” he said.

Is the new Omicron subvariant something more dangerous? The facts and data about COVID may cause worry in some people. But the new subvariant of Omicron is not showing researchers that it is any more contagious or harmful than the original Omicron variant. “There are three characteristics of COVID virus variants that are of greatest concern,” said Schaffner. “They are increased contagiousness, an increased capacity to produce more severe disease, and the ability to evade the protection provided by vaccination and/or previous COVID infection.” As of now, the BA.2 subvariant has not shown any major differences in age distribution, vaccination status, breakthroughs, or risk of hospitalization, according to early data. The World Health Organization said more study is needed to understand the risk of the variant. “The BA.2 descendant lineage, which differs from BA.1 in some of the mutations, including in the spike protein, is increasing in many countries,” the WHO wrote on its website . “Investigations into the characteristics of BA.2, including immune escape properties and virulence, should be prioritized independently [and comparatively] to BA.1.” Schaffner pointed out that so far, there are no huge red flags that this variant of Omicron is vastly different from the original variant. “It would be difficult for any variant to be more contagious than Omicron, and there is no indication that the subvariant is more contagious,” said Schaffner. “The principal issue that is under investigation is how different the subvariant is. Will our vaccines and monoclonal antibody treatments still be effective against the subvariant?” he said.