Share on Pinterest Eye drops from CVS and Walgreens are being affected by the recall. Getty Images

Altaire Pharmaceuticals expanded its voluntary recall of multiple eye drops and other products.

It has also recalled a variety of products sold by CVS.

The products are being recalled over concerns they may not be sterile, but no injuries have been reported.

Non-sterile eye drops could lead to a painful or even dangerous infection from bacteria or fungi.

Altaire Pharmaceuticals Inc. has expanded its voluntary recall of eye drops and other products.

It had already announced a recall of 30 types of over-the-counter eye drops sold by CVS over concerns that the products may not be sterile.

Between July 15 and 17, Altaire Pharmaceuticals, Inc. issued three more recall notices on several batches of prescription and over-the-counter eye drops and ointments over sterility concerns.

The recall comes a week after a handful of Altaire eye drops and ophthalmic ointments sold at Walgreens and Walmart were taken off the shelves due to sterility issues.

The recalls have been described as a precautionary measure. No illnesses or adverse side effects have been linked to any of the affected products so far, the company announced via the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last Wednesday.

If you bought any of the eye drops, however, you’ll want to avoid using them as they could cause serious infections or even death, according to the FDA.

“Use of non-sterile eye drops can be dangerous because this will introduce bacteria and other organisms, including fungi [and] acanthamoeba, into the eye. This can cause an infection to develop particularly in contact lenses wearers or in patients with compromise of the ocular surface, including patients with dry eye, lid infections, and diabetes,” Dr. Luciano Del Priore, the chair of Yale Medicine’s department of ophthalmology, told Healthline.