In June, the WHO labeled the lambda variant of the new coronavirus a “variant of interest.”

The lambda variant was first identified in Peru in December 2020. As the coronavirus delta variant continues to gain ground in the United States, scientists and public health officials are cautiously monitoring another variant that's appeared in many countries around the world. This emerging variant is known as lambda. Here's what you need to know about it.

What is the lambda variant? The lambda variant was first identified in Peru in December 2020. In June, the World Health Organization (WHO) labeled lambda a “variant of interest” based on the presence of several concerning genetic changes. “Lambda carries a number of mutations with suspected phenotypic implications, such as a potential increased transmissibility or possible increased resistance to neutralizing antibodies,” the WHO wrote in its Weekly Epidemiological Update published on June 15. These mutations suggest the variant might spread faster or evade protection offered by COVID-19 vaccines. Variants of interest may also cause significant transmission in the community or multiple clusters of COVID-19 cases. “Lambda has been associated with substantive rates of community transmission in multiple countries, with rising prevalence over time concurrent with increased COVID-19 incidence,” the WHO wrote in its June 15 update. This has occurred in South America, which is a coronavirus hot spot, with explosive growth in cases and very few people vaccinated due to a shortage of vaccine doses. Countries there have also seen a rapid spread of lambda. In December, the lambda variant accounted for 1 in 200 coronavirus samples tested in Peru, according to Financial Times. By March, it accounted for 50 percent of samples in Lima, the country’s capital. Now it is at 82 percent. Lambda is now in 31 countries, according to data from GISAID, including the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada.

How do new variants arise? Iswariya Venkataraman, PhD, associate director of scientific affairs at EUROIMMUN, a PerkinElmer company, said viruses frequently evolve via mutations, resulting in new variants of a virus over time. These mutations can occur anytime the virus replicates. Many of these changes have no effect, but some mutations can make the virus more transmissible, enable it to cause more severe disease, or allow it to better evade the protection offered by vaccination. Or a combination of these. In countries with low vaccination rates, and even in areas of the United States where many people are unvaccinated, the virus is able to spread unchecked. This provides additional chances for more harmful variants to emerge. ”For SARS-CoV-2, multiple variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 have been documented in the United States and globally during this pandemic,” Venkataraman said. “To date, the main concern of these variants is that they spread more easily from person to person,” she added. Even if a variant doesn’t cause more severe illness, it can still lead to a rapid rise in COVID-19 deaths if it spreads more easily, especially in areas with low vaccination rates.