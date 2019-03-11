Yes, you can get the flu more than once a season.

Share on Pinterest Flu season isn’t over yet. Getty Images

With spring just a few weeks away, you’d think flu activity would begin dwindling. But from the looks of it, flu season will continue well into April and even May this year.

Flu activity remains elevated, and widespread activity was reported in 48 states and Puerto Rico last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s weekly flu report .

Since October 1, there have been nearly 26.3 million cases of the flu, as many as 12.4 million flu-related medical visits, and up to 31,200 deaths caused by the flu.

Nine children died from the flu last week, bringing the total of pediatric deaths this season to 64.

Now, there’s a second wave of the flu — featuring a new, stronger strain — circulating in the southeast.

“Since there are multiple strains of flu virus going around, it is certainly possible to get the flu more than once,” Dr. David Cutler, a family medicine physician at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California, told Healthline.

While you can’t catch the same strain twice — as your body will develop antibodies to the virus — you can get another strain if you’re not immunized.

“The best way to reduce your chance of getting the flu is to get the flu vaccine — and this year’s flu vaccine has definitely been effective in reducing flu cases and case severity,” Cutler added.