A former U.S. hockey player wants to raise awareness about radon gas. Share on Pinterest Radon gas can seep in through the floor. Getty Images You can’t touch it, see it, or smell it but radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer outside of cigarette smoking. Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas. It’s found in soil, rock, and even water as the breakdown of uranium. When uranium is broken down, it’s released into the air and can build up, causing critical long-term health effects. The gas can sometimes be concentrated in homes built on natural soil with natural uranium deposits. It enters through cracks in the floors, walls, and even through construction joints or gaps around service pipes, electrical wires, and pits. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) reports that 1 in every 15 homes in the United States is estimated to have elevated radon levels. When radon gas enters the body, it exposes the lungs to small amounts of radiation. In small quantities, experts say this is harmless. However, in persistent exposures or larger quantities, radon can damage the cells of the lining of the lungs, increasing a person’s chance of developing lung cancer. Radon can’t be entirely prevented since it’s naturally present in the air. Despite this, high concentrations can come at a costly health expense.

How dangerous is radon gas? “It is estimated that radon gas inhalation is responsible for 15,000 to 22,000 lung cancer deaths per year,” said Dr. Alan Mensch, pulmonologist and senior vice president of medical affairs, Plainview and Syosset Hospitals, Long Island, NY. This is still dwarfed by cigarette use. Even today cigarette smoking poses the greatest risk in causing lung cancer with over 480,000 deaths per year in the United States and more than 7 million deaths worldwide according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention . Mensch said that except for “possibly leukemia, lung cancer is the only malignancy associated with radon exposure.” “The combination of smoking and radon increases the risk [of developing lung cancer] by about a factor of nine times,” said Bruce Snead, Radon Programs Administrator at Kansas State University’s National Radon Program Service.