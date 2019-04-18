Share on Pinterest The long-time “Jeopardy” host discussed his cancer treatment in a video released yesterday. Getty Images

Long-time “Jeopardy” host Alex Trebek gave an update on his health Wednesday as he undergoes treatment for stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

“Despite what you may have heard, I’m feeling good. I’m continuing with my therapy and we — by we, the staff — is already working on our next season, the 36th year of ‘Jeopardy,'” Trebek said in a video posted on Twitter.

“So I look forward to seeing you once again in September with all kinds of good stuff,” he said.

Trebek’s announcement in March that he had pancreatic cancer put a spotlight on a disease that affects thousands of Americans every year.

“Now, just like 50,000 other people in the United States each year, this week I was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer,” he said in the video released in March.

In that original video he said he plans to beat the low survival odds.

“Truth told, I have to, because under the terms of my contract I have to host ‘Jeopardy’ for three more years, so help me keep the faith and we’ll win, we’ll get it done,” Trebek said.

However, for people like Trebek, effective treatment can be difficult. For people diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, the estimated five-year survival rate is about 3 percent.

Experts working in pancreatic research say despite these low survival odds, there are new reasons for hope and that the field is changing quickly. Here’s what to know about the disease.