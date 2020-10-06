Share on Pinterest Fruit sold at Walmart is being voluntarily recalled. Luis Alvarez / Getty Images Fruit sold at Walmart is being voluntarily recalled over concerns it may be contaminated with listeria.

Listeria monocytogenes was detected on equipment used in an area near where these products are packed.

The bacteria can cause serious infections in at-risk groups, including pregnant women, children, and older adults. Country Fresh, the company that produces fruit sold at Walmart, issued a voluntary recall of cut-up apples, grapes, mangos, pineapples, and cantaloupe. The company said there could be the potential for the spread of listeria . The company announced the voluntary, precautionary recall on Oct. 1 and expanded it on Oct. 3. No illnesses have been reported.

Faulty fruit? During an inspection by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), investigators detected Listeria monocytogenes on equipment used in an area near where these products are packed. The fruit was packed in clamshell containers. It had “best if used by” dates between Oct. 3, 2020, and Oct. 11, 2020. The statement offers photos of the potentially affected products. The fruit includes containers labeled as “Freshness Guaranteed.” It was distributed to Walmart locations in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Texas, according to an Oct. 3 announcement. The Oct. 1 statement included RaceTrac locations in Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Oklahoma, and Texas. The products were being removed immediately, as per the press release dated Oct. 3.

About listeria Listeria monocytogenes (L. monocytogenes) is a bacteria species found in the environment, such as in soil, water, vegetation, and animals. It can survive despite refrigeration and other food preservation techniques. People who eat food contaminated with the bacteria may develop the disease listeriosis to varying degrees. Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in vulnerable populations, such as young children, older adults, and those with impaired immune systems. “The disease is rare; the organism is not,” Haley F. Oliver, PhD, a professor of food science at Purdue University, told Healthline. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms, including fever, headache, nausea, abdominal pain, stiffness, and diarrhea. Severe symptoms can include stiff neck, convulsions, loss of balance, and confusion. In pregnant women, it can lead to stillbirths and miscarriages. Symptoms can start in a few hours up to a few days after eating contaminated foods. More severe forms of listeriosis can take a few days or up to 3 months to develop. About 1,600 people get listeriosis each year, and about 260 die, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) .