The FDA has approved Descovy, the second PrEP drug for HIV prevention.

In a clinical trial, the drug showed promise in reducing the risk of contracting HIV-1 from sexual activity.

Descovy’s effectiveness on HIV prevention for women who have vaginal sex hasn’t been proven yet.

There’s a new drug that can lower your risk for contracting HIV-1 from sex.

However, there’s one big caveat: The drug hasn’t yet been proven to prevent transmission in women who have vaginal sex.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the drug Descovy for HIV-1 prevention last week.

Developed by Gilead Sciences, Descovy is a compound of antiviral medications called emtricitabine and tenofovir alafenamide.

The FDA approved the drug for use among adults and adolescents who weigh at least 77 pounds and have known risk factors for HIV-1 infection but aren’t yet exposed to the virus.

The drug doesn’t prevent other sexually transmitted infections or cure HIV.

The FDA also states that the drug shouldn’t be given to people who already have HIV.

People with hepatitis B have reported worsening conditions if they begin and then discontinue use of other drugs in the same class as Descovy.