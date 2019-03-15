Share on Pinterest CDC is investigating a salmonella outbreak.

Butterball is recalling over 78,000 pounds of packaged raw ground turkey products that could be contaminated with Salmonella, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced on Wednesday.

The recalled products all have a sell- or freeze-by date of July 26, 2018, and were shipped nationwide to retail and institutional locations. The product details are available on the USDA website, along with images of the labels.

“Because these products were packaged nine months ago, it is highly unlikely any of the product will be found in retail stores, but it is possible that consumers may have product in their freezers,” North Carolina–based Butterball, LLC, said in its own press release.

The USDA urged consumers not to use these products. Instead, they should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

The recalled products may be contaminated with Salmonella schwarzengrund, one of more than 2,500 strains of Salmonella, according to the agency.

Consuming food contaminated with Salmonella can cause a foodborne illness called salmonellosis. Common symptoms include abdominal cramps, diarrhea, and fever within 12 to 72 hours of eating the contaminated food.

The illness usually lasts four to seven days. Most people get better without treatment. Older adults, infants, and people with a compromised immune system have a greater chance of developing a serious illness.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is investigating if the turkey is linked to an outbreak of salmonella illness involving five patients in two states. Butterball ground turkey items were taken from four of those infected. Salmonella from both infected patients and the ground turkey appeared genetically similar.

This is unrelated to another current outbreak being tracked by the CDC.

That one is caused by a different strain of Salmonella in raw turkey products. It’s resulted in 279 people infected in 41 states and the District of Columbia, with one death.