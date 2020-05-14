Only one antigen test has been permitted — a rapid test kit created by the Quidel Corporation in San Diego that can show results within 15 minutes.

Antigen tests are the latest tool that’s been given emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in our fight against the new coronavirus.

The tests, which function similarly to rapid flu or strep tests, are designed to quickly detect tiny pieces of protein from the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The test is done by swabbing a person’s nasal cavity.

So far, only one antigen test has been permitted — a rapid test kit created by the Quidel Corporation in San Diego that can show results within 15 minutes.

The FDA hopes to evaluate and authorize more antigen tests in the coming weeks.

The main advantage of these tests is their speed, according to the FDA. Being able to immediately know whether or not someone’s been exposed to the virus could, in theory, help reopen the economy and allow people to get back to work safely.

Antigen tests are also cheaper than other diagnostic tests available, and could easily be scaled up and distributed widely.

But there are some drawbacks to consider when administering these types of tests, health experts say.