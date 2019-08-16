Scientists halted a clinical trial early when two antibody drugs were found to be more effective, allowing up to 94 percent of those treated to recover. Share on Pinterest Two people with Ebola who were treated with new drugs in the city of Goma in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have been declared “cured,” said a local health official. The drugs were being tested as part of a randomized clinical trial in four towns in the DRC. This week, researchers halted the trial early when preliminary results showed that two of the four drugs being tested — known as REGN-EB3 and mAb114 — were found to be more effective. Until now, the medical community had no reliable way to treat people infected with Ebola. In the current DRC Ebola outbreak, 67 percent of those infected with the virus have died. But with one of the new drugs, up to 94 percent of people recovered. These early results bring scientists closer to curing the disease, which has resulted in at least 1,900 deaths in the DRC since the outbreak began last summer.

Promising breakthrough against Ebola The randomized clinical trial began in November and had enrolled 681 people at four Ebola treatment centers in the DRC. Those who were given one of the two more effective drugs had a greater chance of survival — the mortality rate for patients given REGN-EB3 was 29 percent and for patients given mAb114 it was 34 percent. The mortality rate for the other two drugs was higher — 49 percent for ZMapp and 53 percent for Remdesivir. Dr. Anthony Fauci , director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), said the mortality rate was even lower for people treated early — 6 percent for REGN-EB3 and 11 percent for mAb114. Stewart Schneller, PhD, a professor of chemistry and biochemistry at Auburn University in Alabama, whose research group seeks drug candidates for Ebola and other viruses, said this is a “significant” development. “The announcement of success with REGN-EB3 and mAb114 offers a promising breakthrough for managing [Ebola virus] outbreaks, in this case in the DRC and perhaps the neighboring countries,” said Schneller. These results are preliminary, with additional research needed. People currently in the study will be randomly assigned to one of the two better performing treatments. This will allow scientists to see which drug works the best. In addition, people in the DRC infected with Ebola who aren’t part of the trial will continue to be able to access REGN-EB3 or mAb114. The other two drugs will no longer be distributed. REGN-EB3 is a mixture of three synthesized monoclonal antibodies (made by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.), while mAb114 is a monoclonal antibody from someone who survived infection with the Ebola virus in the 1990s (licensed to Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP). The study is cosponsored and funded by the Institut National de Recherche Biomédicale (INRB) and the NIAID. The World Health Organization (WHO) coordinated the research teams carrying out the clinical trial.