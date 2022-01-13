Share on Pinterest Experts say you should isolate if you think you have COVID-19 but can’t get a test.

PIKSEL/Getty Images The Omicron variant has caused a spike in COVID-19 cases, while there is a shortage of test kits and appointments.

Experts say if you think you have COVID-19 and can’t get a test, you should behave as if you do have the disease.

They recommend isolating for at least 5 days and getting extra rest along with drinking plenty of fluids.

They also say to monitor your symptoms and to seek medical help if you start to feel seriously ill. You think you might have COVID-19, but you can’t get a test. Now what? According to the experts, it may be best to assume you have COVID-19 and act accordingly. “If you live in an area with widespread COVID-19 activity, many public health officials are now advising that you assume that you have COVID-19 and act accordingly. If you have mild symptoms and are otherwise healthy without risk factors, then get plenty of rest and isolate according to local health department guidance,” Dr. Anne Liu, a specialist in infectious diseases at Stanford University in California, told Healthline. “If you have underlying risk factors, contact your physician to find out whether you might be eligible for any treatments,” she said. “Keep in mind that many of these treatments work best if used earlier in infection. If you start to feel sicker, particularly with shortness of breath or other concerning symptoms, then seek medical attention.” The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises that people who have symptoms of COVID-19 should get tested, as well as people who have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19. People who are not fully vaccinated with COVID-19 and are prioritized as part of community screening should also get tested, as well as people who aren’t fully vaccinated and have been referred for testing by their workplace, school, healthcare professional, or health department.

Rapid vs. PCR tests However, rapid antigen tests aren’t always easy to come by and testing appointments aren’t always available. “Antigen testing picks up cases best if done more than once over several days. Antigen testing may be negative early on, even when symptoms are present,” Liu said. “PCR testing is more sensitive, turns positive sooner, and remains positive longer. But PCR availability is lower and turnaround time on tests is much longer.” Dr. Dana J. Hawkinson, the medical director of infection prevention and control and an infectious diseases specialist at The University of Kansas Health System, says even if you can’t get tested at the immediate onset of symptoms, it would still be beneficial to try and get tested within a week of symptoms beginning. “If you can test within 7 days of symptom onset, it would be good to be able to know for sure if you had COVID-19,” Hawkinson told Healthline. “Please understand that getting a PCR test, which is more sensitive, may increase your chance of detecting the virus compared to an antigen test, like what is in the home tests.” “Typically one may be home and isolated for 5 days from the start of symptoms, then get back out into society with proper mask use,” he said. “It should be noted that if you are able to remain home for longer for those 5 days, that would be that much safer for others. The next thing to do is to continue to seek out testing sites or home tests.”

Isolation guidelines The CDC recently updated their guidelines to shorten the isolation period for people who have COVID-19. Under the new guidelines, people with COVID-19 should isolate for 5 full days, regardless of whether they have had symptoms. People without symptoms can come out of isolation after 5 full days. People with symptoms can come out of isolation after 5 days if they are fever free and see an improvement in symptoms. People who have had COVID-19 should wear a mask for 10 days any time they are in contact with others.