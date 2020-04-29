Share on Pinterest For people who were hospitalized with COVID-19, a full recovery may take weeks to months. Getty Images There have been more than 116,000 recovered cases of COVID-19 in the United States, which is nearly double the number of deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

Even for people who have officially recovered, feeling 100 percent back to normal may be a long process.

Pulmonary rehabilitation is part of the recovery process, since COVID-19 is an illness that often targets the respiratory system. With the nonstop headlines about the spread and death toll of COVID-19, it might be difficult to remember one important thing: Recovery isn’t only possible, it’s the common outcome. According to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, there have been more than 116,000 recovered cases of COVID-19, which is nearly double the number of deaths. That also doesn’t account for the numerous cases of people who had milder symptoms and were never tested or hospitalized. But even for people who have officially recovered, feeling 100 percent back to normal may be a long process. We talked to experts about what to expect during the recovery process if you had COVID-19.

Improving health and strength after COVID-19 The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has explained that those with COVID-19 who are considered recovered meet three criteria: no fever for at least 72 hours without medication

improvement in other symptoms, like cough or shortness of breath

a period of at least 7 days has passed since symptoms first appeared But after recovering from the infection, the body may not be operating at 100 percent, especially if the person was hospitalized or severely ill. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that it can take 6 weeks or longer for someone to fully recover if they were in critical condition. “To maximize recovery from COVID-19, we recommend that patients work on strengthening their breathing muscles and the muscles in their arms and legs,” said Dr. Farah Hameed, a physical medicine and rehabilitation physician at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center. Pulmonary rehabilitation is part of the recovery process, since COVID-19 is an illness that targets the respiratory system. The program is a series of exercises that helps patients improve shortness of breath, increase their exercise capacity, and improve their quality of life. Exercises include: breathing exercises to strengthen chest muscles

muscle strengthening exercises to address muscle loss after a long hospital stay

Walking “We encourage patients to walk, even if at home, as walking can improve overall conditioning,” Hameed said. Walking schedules can go as follows: Week 1: 5 minutes, five times per day

Week 2: 10 minutes, three times per day

Week 3: 15 minutes, two times per day

Positioning Spending many hours on your back can lead to deconditioning and other medical problems. It’s recommended to sit upright as much as possible throughout the day.

Monitoring oxygen “Some patients may have been given a pulse oximeter upon discharge from the hospital,” Hameed said. “This device monitors heart rate and oxygen levels during activities and exercises.” People in recovery should check their heart rate and oxygen levels before, during, and after exercise. Normal oxygen saturation is 96 to 100 percent, and shouldn’t go below 88 percent during exercise. People may also have received a spirometer when discharged from the hospital. The device helps strengthen breathing muscles and open up airspace in the lungs. Spirometers are designed to help people take long, slow, deep breaths. It should be used for 15 minutes throughout the day, which can be broken into three sessions.