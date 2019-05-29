The WHO says physicians should aim to perform episiotomies in about 10 percent of births.

Share on Pinterest Risks and side effects of episiotomies can include infection, excessive vaginal tearing, and painful sex. Getty Images

An episiotomy, or an incision made along the vagina, was once a routine part of childbirth.

The surgical incisions are meant to expand the vaginal opening and speed up delivery.

In the past, doctors thought the procedure helped prevent severe vaginal tearing and that the surgical cuts would heal better than natural tears.

Over the years, though, it became clear that episiotomies weren’t only unnecessary, they were actually quite painful and risky.

Consequently, in 1996, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended that doctors cut back on the incisions and aim for an episiotomy rate of about 10 percent.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) followed suit in 2006, advising doctors against frequently performing the surgical cuts.

Last week, an investigation conducted by USA Today found that episiotomies are still very common in some hospitals.

Dozens of hospitals across the country have episiotomy rates of 20 percent or higher, according to the report.

“In this day and age, it is inappropriate for hospitals to have more than 20 percent episiotomy rate, which is double the recommended rate as per the WHO,” Dr. Adi Davidov, a board-certified OB-GYN and the interim chair of the department of obstetrics and gynecology at Staten Island University Hospital, told Healthline.

“In today’s modern obstetrical practice, episiotomies are performed selectively based on the clinical scenarios,” Davidov added.