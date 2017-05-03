Trump administration’s changes to Michelle Obama’s signature program will give schools flexibility. Critics say foods will be higher in salt, sugar, and fat. Share on Pinterest The food on school lunch trays might not look a whole lot different next year. But there’s a high probability the foods will have more salt, more fat, and fewer whole grains. That’s the conclusion from nutrition advocates who are sharply criticizing the changes made in school lunch nutrition standards announced on Monday by the secretary of agriculture. The agriculture secretary and supporters of the changes say the new standards will give schools more flexibility, allow for cultural-based meals in certain regions, and discourage children from throwing away a lunch they don’t find tasty. “This announcement is the result of years of feedback from students, schools, and food service experts about the challenges they are facing in meeting the final regulations for school meals,” Agriculture Secretary, Sonny Perdue, said in a press statement. Nutrition advocates, however, say the assertions by Perdue and supporters of the changes aren’t true. “It’s disturbing to say the least,” Katie Ferraro, a registered dietitian and assistant clinical professor at the University of San Diego and the University of California San Francisco, told Healthline. “We’re undoing seven years of work that almost everyone agrees is a good idea.” Read more: Battle intensifies to keep junk food out of school lunch programs »

What the new rules change The new guidelines make changes in the regulations set forth in the 2010 Healthy Hunger-Free Kids Act. The act was strongly endorsed by former first lady Michelle Obama. Those rules required schools to reduce calories, fat, and sodium as well as increase the amount of whole grains in their lunch programs. The programs feed 32 million schoolchildren who qualify for federally subsidized meals. The new rules will allow schools to apply for exemptions beginning this fall to some of those regulations. The exemptions include daily sodium limits, whole-grain food minimums, and a mandate on serving nonfat milk. Schools will now be able to serve 1 percent flavored milk. Perdue, who was confirmed as agriculture secretary last week, announced the changes while visiting a school in Virginia. Perdue said the government regulations cost school districts $1.2 billion in fiscal year 2015. In addition, he said, the rules limit the flexibility schools have in what they serve. As an example, Perdue mentioned schools in the South that want to serve grits. However, the whole-grain version has small black flakes that schoolchildren don’t like. “The school is compliant with the whole-grain requirements, but no one is eating the grits. That doesn’t make any sense,” said Perdue. The agriculture secretary also said schools are reporting more students are not participating in lunch programs and are throwing away their less-tasty food. “If kids aren’t eating the food, and it’s ending up in the trash, they aren’t getting any nutrition,” he said. Perdue’s assertions were applauded by the School Nutrition Association (SNA), which represents school nutrition officials as well as companies that supply schools with food. “I commend Secretary Perdue for taking this important step,” Patricia Montague, the association’s chief executive officer who visited the Virginia school with Perdue, said in a statement. “We have been wanting flexibility so that schools can serve meals that are both nutritious and palatable.” Elizabeth Cowles Johnston, a spokeswoman for the SNA, told Healthline the rules were “limiting menu planning” at schools. Besides the Southern grits, Johnston said schools in the Southwest should be able to serve flour tortillas and not be hampered by the whole-grains requirements. She said providing flexibility to the schools is the key. She noted schools have the option to use the exemptions, but they don’t have to take them. “I don’t think you’ll notice any significant changes,” she said. “This is not intended to go backward on the good things that have happened under this program.” Read more: Is school lunch program a success? »