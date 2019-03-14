Share on Pinterest The FDA is working on providing a steady supply of safe medications for high blood pressure. Getty Images

Wave after wave of a medication used to treat high blood pressure and congestive heart failure has been recalled over the past 12 months after being found to contain trace amounts of potentially dangerous impurities.

Now, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced that it’s fast-tracking the approval of a generic version of the affected drug, valsartan, more commonly known by its brand name Diovan.

“We know that the ongoing recalls to prevent certain lots of valsartan that contain unacceptable limits of impurities from reaching patients has resulted in a shortage of these important medicines,” FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb, said in a press release .

“So to address the public health consequences of these shortages, we’ve prioritized the review of generic applications for these valsartan products.”

Hundreds of lots of the drug made by different manufacturers have been voluntarily recalled by various companies since late July after being found to contains traces of known carcinogens, including:

N-nitrosodiethylamine (NDEA)

N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA)

N-methyl nitroso butyric acid (NMBA)

“We hope that today’s approval of this new generic will help reduce the valsartan shortage, and we remain committed to implementing measures to prevent the formation of these impurities during drug manufacturing processes for existing and future products,” Gottlieb said.

In short, this new FDA approval (granted to Alkem Laboratories Limited) is likely to be the first of several, as the agency scrambles to facilitate an adequate and continuous supply of safe blood pressure drugs.