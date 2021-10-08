Share on Pinterest Experts say the science still isn’t clear about the health effects of cannabis in breast milk. Vera Livchak/Getty Images

Researchers say a new study did not find any harmful effects to infants from THC in breast milk from mothers who use cannabis.

Experts, however, say there hasn’t been enough research done on the topic to say if using cannabis during breastfeeding is safe.

Most medical professionals still recommend breastfeeding mothers abstain from using cannabis until more studies are done.

Is it safe for some THC to be passed along to a baby in breast milk?

OB/GYNs say that question is coming up more often with the legalization of cannabis sales and the push for using the drug as a natural alternative over other medications and easier access to those products.

It’s time, they say, to dig deeper on the topic.

A study presented on Oct. 8 at the virtual American Academy of Pediatrics National Conference & Exhibition could be a start.

The research, which hasn’t been published or peer-reviewed yet, analyzed the medical records of 763 early preterm infants from 2014 to 2020.

Researchers found that 17 percent of their mothers tested positive at the time of delivery for tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), one of the active ingredients in marijuana, an indication that some women are using cannabis during and after pregnancy.

Overall, the study found, early preterm babies born to mothers who tested positive for marijuana were similarly healthy by the time of their discharge when fed their mother’s breast milk compared to those who did not receive their mother’s breast milk.

Dr. Natalie L. Davis, MMSc, a lead author of the study and an associate professor of pediatrics at the University of Maryland School of Medicine and a neonatologist at the University of Maryland Children’s Hospital, told Healthline that more research is needed before saying THC passed to babies in breast milk is safe.

“It is really challenging to draw firm conclusions from my study because a lot more research needs to be performed to fully understand the risks,” she said. “This study is just the beginning.”

Davis said she was motivated to do the study after hearing about a hospital that did not support a mother in breastfeeding her premature baby because she tested positive for THC.

“This new mother really wanted to breastfeed her baby because she knew breast milk was extremely beneficial, and she wanted that bonding experience,” Davis said.

But when she tested positive, Davis said, “they wouldn’t help order her a breast pump, provide any lactation consultation help, or assist in her feeding her baby breast milk because of her THC status. She was really devastated, and her family wanted to know more about the health risks this situation would pose to babies.”

That, Davis said, “inspired me to explore the issue more, to help better inform new mothers and their doctors about how the benefits of breast milk compared to any possible health risks from THC.”