In a new study, researchers analyzed how well the COVID-19 vaccine programs administered by the CDC have worked during the pandemic.

They concluded the programs came close to the “optimal” outcomes that were mathematically calculated.

They said, though, there are still lessons to be learned in determining goals and distributing vaccines.

One of those goals, researchers said, should be equal access to vaccines for all communities.

Now that COVID-19 vaccines — and boosters — have been offered to all people in the United States, a new study examines how the initial vaccine rollout performed against mathematical models that have the benefit of hindsight.

Researchers say they found that the U.S. approach wasn’t perfect, but it did pretty well.

When the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) began its COVID-19 vaccine rollout, it prioritized people by age, jobs (frontline medical workers and others got priority), and comorbidities that made COVID-19 more severe, among other factors.

The researchers from Iowa State University then took those characteristics in the CDC’s rollout recommendations and sorted them into 17 subpopulations.

That resulted in more than 17 billion ways vaccines could be allocated and 17 million allocation strategies that could be considered “optimal.”

All told, the CDC’s approach yielded an estimated 0.19 percent more deaths, 4 percent more COVID-19 cases, 4 percent more infections, and slightly less than 1 percent more years of life lost than the mathematically optimal models.

And that’s pretty impressive, said Dr. William Lang, MHA, the medical director of WorldClinic and JobSiteCare as well as the former associate chief medical officer of the Department of Homeland Security.

“The fact that the real-life outcome was so minimally different than the calculated optimization says an awful lot about the quality of the expert opinions used in hammering out the approach we took,” Lang told Healthline.

“While the epidemiological/mathematical approach took into account multiple factors, the real-world experts had to also consider the second and third order effects reactions to include such hard-to-quantify issues, such as the reaction of one socioeconomic group if another was to receive higher prioritization, impacts of various prioritization decisions on vaccine resistance, and relative ability to effectively market vaccinations to one or another target group, among others,” he said.