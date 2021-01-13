Share on Pinterest A nurse administers a COVID-19 vaccine during a clinic administered by CVS professionals at an assisted living facility in Maine. Portland Press Herald/Getty Images

Pharmacy officials say they are ready to handle the next phase of COVID-19 vaccinations now that the federal government has opened up the process to people 65 and older.

Walgreens and CVS have already been coordinating vaccination clinics at long-term care facilities.

The pharmacies will need to coordinate storage and administering the vaccines as well as discuss issues with customers who are hesitant to get inoculated.

All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date.

Federal officials this week advised the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to open up COVID-19 vaccinations to people 65 years and older as well as anyone younger with high-risk comorbidities.

Pharmacies across the nation said they are ready to roll up their sleeves and get to work.

Pharmacies in New York State will begin administering vaccinations on January 14.

Other states will roll out when ready.

Pharmacy officials say have been gearing up for this program since the start of the pandemic.

“I recall one of the first conference calls that National Association of Chain Drug Stores (NACDS) members had with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about COVID-19 — back in the first quarter of 2020. The CDC emphasized how crucial it was for pharmacies to do all they could to stay open because they knew how vital their services would be,” Steven C. Anderson, FASAE, the president and chief executive officer of NACDS, told Healthline.

“Science has given us reason for hope and for confidence,” Anderson said. “And now we need to get these safe and effective vaccines to the American people — efficiently and equitably.”

Operation Warp Speed has already partnered with both CVS and Walgreens to inoculate the residents of long-term care facilities nationwide.

The effort is well under way, Dr. Kevin Ban, Walgreens’ chief medical officer, told Healthline.

Ban said “there are things we are all learning” that will help as the inoculation process for the general public begins.

Last week, Ban said, Walgreens was able to speed up the pace in assisted living facilities, administering twice as many vaccinations as the week before.

He expects to wrap up the first doses in skilled nursing facilities by January 25 and move on to more nursing facilities and now, the public at large as well.

“Despite all the headwinds, we are on track,” he said.

CVS and Walgreens are overseeing the scheduling and coordination of on-site clinic dates at each facility.

Company employees are receiving and managing the vaccines and other supplies as well as ensuring cold chain management, administering the vaccine, and providing records of who was vaccinated and with what — all key components they will need to understand when launching in stores.

It is, Ban said, vital and humbling work that he and his team across the country are embracing.

“There is a deep sense of purpose and mission in our organization,” Ban said. “There is so much enthusiasm. Everyone cares deeply about this.”

While the assisted living facility effort has informed them on nuances and helped them nail down a process, Ban said, the vaccination process in general — as well as the need to be ready for a pandemic — is nothing new to the Walgreens team.

“We’ve been building a vaccination program over the past decade,” he said.

Walgreens provides flu vaccinations annually.

In 2009, he said, they were called into action for H1N1, the most recent pandemic threat in the nation before COVID-19.

Like then, Ban said, they are ready to be called on now.

“Our confidence and enthusiasm comes from all that experience,” he said. “We do a lot of [what will need to be done] already. We have processes in place.”