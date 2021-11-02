Share on Pinterest Anchiy/Getty Images On Oct. 26 the FDA authorized emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for kids 5 to 11 following a meeting of the agency’s vaccine advisory committee.

The CDC’s expert vaccine panel voted Nov. 2 to recommend use of the vaccine, with a decision from the CDC expected later in the day.

The vaccination program for this age group will be fully up and running by the week of Nov. 8. U.S. federal officials say that the COVID-19 vaccination program for 5- to 11-year-olds will be fully up and running by the week of Nov. 8, with some sites able to start vaccinating children later this week. The vaccine advisory committee of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) voted Nov. 2 to recommend use of the lower-dose Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for this age group. The head of the CDC, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, is expected to make her decision about recommending the vaccine later in the day. Once the agency signs off on the pediatric vaccine, parents will be able to schedule their child for a vaccination appointment. Last week, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized emergency use of this vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old after the agency’s own expert vaccine panel recommended this move.

Where will vaccines for kids be available? The federal government has purchased enough doses of the vaccine to fully vaccinate all 28 million 5- to 11-year-olds in the country, federal officials said Nov. 1. The White House is working with states and other jurisdictions to distribute doses to pediatricians’ and family doctors’ offices, school-based clinics, pharmacies, community health centers, and other sites. After the CDC makes its decision about the vaccine, parents will be able to search for an open vaccination site for their child through Vaccines.gov. As more doses are shipped over the coming days, additional sites will be able to open, said federal officials. Expect some aspects of the rollout to be different than what happened for teens and adults, said Dr. Judith Flores, a pediatrician in Brooklyn, New York. “You are not going to have [mass vaccination sites] and lots of Department of Health places to give kids vaccine,” she said. “Kids are probably going to be vaccinated by their own physicians.” Dr. Sunanda Gaur, a professor of pediatrics at the Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, agrees that pediatricians should play the main role in vaccination because, in general, parents trust their child’s doctor. “Pediatricians’ offices are well equipped to deliver vaccines to children, as they have been delivering childhood vaccines for many other illnesses,” she said. “Large vaccine sites and even pharmacies are not as proficient with pediatric vaccinations.” In addition, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has different storage, handling, and administration requirements than flu vaccines, which may limit which clinics can vaccinate children against COVID-19. The vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds will also be given in a smaller dose, which will affect the rollout. Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb, who is on the board of Pfizer, told CBS’ “Face the Nation” that the company plans to ship the pediatric vaccine in smaller trays and vials with different color caps to distinguish them from the vaccine for those 12 and older. The smaller number of doses per shipment could make it easier for pediatric healthcare practices to vaccinate kids. The American Academy of Pediatrics has updated its materials to help pediatricians prepare for the vaccine rollout.