- The elderly, especially those with preexisting conditions like diabetes, heart disease, and lung disease, may be severely affected by the new virus.
- COVID-19 may be similar to seasonal flu. From 70 to 85 percent of all flu-related deaths, and 50 to 70 percent of flu-related hospitalizations, occur among those 65 years and over, according to the
CDC.
- But there isn’t a reason to panic. Experts recommend taking steps to prepare in case you contract the disease.
The CDC
This will help slow the spread of the virus from people without symptoms or people who do not know they have contracted the virus.
Cloth face masks should be worn while continuing to practice physical distancing. Instructions for making masks at home can be found
Note: It’s critical to reserve surgical masks and N95 respirators for healthcare workers.
All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date.
As the coronavirus epidemic spreads across several U.S. states, experts point out that many people will not have serious symptoms even if they contract the disease.
However, there is one group of people who are at particular risk.
Just like with the seasonal flu, older people, especially those with chronic health conditions, are at higher risk of being affected as COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, spreads.
“Based on all the data we have been receiving so far, it appears that elderly people, especially those with multiple comorbid conditions, are affected more severely,” Dr. Nagendra Gupta, internist at Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital, told Healthline.
“In a recent study published in JAMA, which is the largest study on COVID-19 published so far, the case fatality rate was close to 15 percent in patients over the age of 80 as against the average overall case fatality rate of 2.3 percent,” he added.
A recent
The
“While information so far suggests that most COVID-19 illness is mild, a report out of China suggests serious illness occurs in 16 percent of cases,” said
“Older people and people with underlying health conditions, like heart disease, lung disease and diabetes, for example, were about twice as likely to develop serious outcomes versus otherwise younger, healthier people.”
Messonnier emphasized that older people and those who take medications to manage chronic conditions, such as high blood pressure and diabetes, should ensure they have “adequate supplies” on hand, as the number of confirmed cases in the U.S. continues to rise.
Older people living in locations that are experiencing sharp increases in coronavirus cases may also need to “think about what actions” they can take to reduce their exposure to COVID-19, cautioned Messonnier in the telebriefing.
This can include strategies such as avoiding large public gatherings, staying home, and avoiding anyone who appears ill.
Social distancing can help people most at risk avoid infection.
According to the
- Avoid close contact with sick people.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Stay home when you’re sick.
- Cover coughs or sneezes with a tissue, and then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched items and surfaces using regular household cleaning sprays or wipes.
A full list can be found
COVID-19 is also a lot like seasonal flu. From 70 to 85 percent of all flu-related deaths, and 50 to 70 percent of flu-related hospitalizations, occur among those 65 years and over, according to the
According to the
- We should recognize that COVID-19 is a new and concerning disease, but that outbreaks can be managed with the right response, and that most infected people will recover.
- Start adopting and rigorously practicing the most important preventive measures for COVID-19: Frequently wash your hands and always cover your mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing.
- Keep updated on COVID-19 and its symptoms, like fever and dry cough, because the strategies and response activities will continue to change as we learn more information about the disease.
- Prepare to actively support a response to COVID-19 in ways that include adopting more stringent “social distancing” practices and helping the high-risk elderly population.
COVID-19 will not cause severe symptoms in many people who contract it. However, the elderly, especially those with preexisting conditions like diabetes, heart disease, and lung disease, may be severely affected.
Experts say that older people and those who take medications to manage chronic conditions, such as high blood pressure and diabetes, should ensure they have enough medications on hand, as the number of confirmed cases in the U.S. continues to rise.