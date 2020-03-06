Share on Pinterest The new coronavirus may be especially dangerous for older adults according to early research. LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images

The elderly, especially those with preexisting conditions like diabetes, heart disease, and lung disease, may be severely affected by the new virus.

COVID-19 may be similar to seasonal flu. From 70 to 85 percent of all flu-related deaths, and 50 to 70 percent of flu-related hospitalizations, occur among those 65 years and over, according to the CDC .

But there isn’t a reason to panic. Experts recommend taking steps to prepare in case you contract the disease.

The CDC recommends that all people wear cloth face masks in public places where it’s difficult to maintain a 6-foot distance from others.

This will help slow the spread of the virus from people without symptoms or people who do not know they have contracted the virus.

Cloth face masks should be worn while continuing to practice physical distancing. Instructions for making masks at home can be found here .

Note: It’s critical to reserve surgical masks and N95 respirators for healthcare workers.

As the coronavirus epidemic spreads across several U.S. states, experts point out that many people will not have serious symptoms even if they contract the disease.

However, there is one group of people who are at particular risk.

Just like with the seasonal flu, older people, especially those with chronic health conditions, are at higher risk of being affected as COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, spreads.

“Based on all the data we have been receiving so far, it appears that elderly people, especially those with multiple comorbid conditions, are affected more severely,” Dr. Nagendra Gupta, internist at Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital, told Healthline.

“In a recent study published in JAMA, which is the largest study on COVID-19 published so far, the case fatality rate was close to 15 percent in patients over the age of 80 as against the average overall case fatality rate of 2.3 percent,” he added.