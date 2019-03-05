Experts say poor lifestyle choices are raising the risk of stroke among Generation X as well as millennials.

When the television show “Beverly Hills 90210” first hit the airwaves on October 11, 1991, it was Luke Perry’s 24th birthday.

That’s when the nation was introduced to his character Dylan McKay, a high school rebel with a soft side and awe-inspiring sideburns.

Last Wednesday, studio executives announced the 1990s hit show would be getting a reboot. That same day, Perry — then 52 and playing Archie’s dad on the CW’s “Riverdale” — suffered a major stroke.

On Monday, it was announced that Perry had died at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Burbank surrounded by his family.

Those who grew up with Perry as the epitome of ’90s cool may wonder how someone of their generation could even be old enough to suffer a stroke.

Perry’s death highlights that not only did the ’90s end nearly two decades ago, but also that younger people — or at least those under 55 years old — are at a higher risk of stroke than traditionally thought.

“It’s not an uncommon thing to see in a young person,” Salman Azhar, MD, director of stroke at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, told Healthline.

Even before Perry had his stroke, experts have been warning of the rise of strokes in those once thought to be too young to have an elevated risk.

Stroke experts say that it’s becoming more common among younger people, namely in what’s been dubbed the “Stroke Belt,” an eight-state region across the southeastern United States with a higher rate of death from stroke than other parts of the country.

This means that Generation X is currently at an age where their risk of strokes begin to increase every year.

In addition, an increasing number of cases also involve millennials and even Generation Z, which includes today’s teenagers.