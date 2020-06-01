Share on Pinterest The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on people who have chronic or deteriorating conditions like kidney failure. Getty Images Organ donations and transplant procedures dropped during the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing many Americans waiting for an organ to wait even longer.

One man is waiting for a kidney donation even though he has a willing living donor.

Hospitals with organ transplant centers shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE), ventilators, and ICU beds. In mid-March, when California’s stay-at-home orders went into effect, people around the state upended their lives in order to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus and protect those most at risk. But for Jon, who has been on the kidney transplant waiting list since August of last year, that community protection has come at a price. “With COVID-19, everything came to a screeching halt,” said Jon’s wife, Jammie. “The living donor transplant program has pretty much stopped.” Jon and Jammie requested to only be identified by their first names. Jon, who is 40 years old, was diagnosed in 2008 with IgA nephropathy, an inflammatory condition that can interfere with the kidney’s ability to filter waste from the blood. Like many others, he and Jammie, who live in northern California, have had to adjust to the “new normal” of a pandemic world, but with the added stress of waiting for a lifesaving operation to happen. “It’s kind of a balancing act,” said Jammie. “Obviously, we want to keep the donor and the doctors healthy and safe, but we need the transplant for life. How do you navigate that when the risks are so huge?” Jammie and Jon are fortunate to have found a living donor — an “amazing friend” who responded to a request that the couple sent out after Jon’s doctors recommended him for a kidney transplant. The friend started the kidney donor process in October and has completed the initial screening. But when COVID-19 hit northern California, the living donor program shut down — before the friend could complete the cardiac screening, colonoscopy, and other necessary tests. Share on Pinterest Jon and his family are hoping he will be able to get a kidney transplant soon.

Decline in organ donations during the pandemic Jammie and Jon are not alone in waiting for an organ transplant. In a recent letter in The Lancet, a group of doctors raised concerns about a steep decline during the pandemic in organ donations and transplant procedures in France and the United States. In the United States, the number of recovered organs dropped by about 50 percent from early March to early April. The number of transplanted kidneys fell by about the same amount. Dr. Silas P. Norman, an associate professor of internal medicine and director of the transplant ambulatory care unit at the University of Michigan, says it’s always concerning when there is a drop in organs available for transplant, but the decrease during the pandemic is particularly concerning. “We know that everybody on the transplant waiting list is at an increased risk of mortality,” said Norman, who is a member of the American Kidney Fund’s board of trustees. “So any delay or decrease in access for those patients can really be a life or death matter.” So far, Jon’s doctors have been able to maintain his kidney function by adjusting his medications, without the need for dialysis. However, some people with kidney failure have to visit a dialysis center three or four times a week. Norman says these centers have historically done a good job of infection control, but every time a person leaves the house, they risk being exposed to the coronavirus while traveling. “Many of our [dialysis] patients don’t have the option to just be at home,” said Norman. “They’re going to be exposed to a number of people repeatedly during the week, so their risk (of COVID-19) is increased.” Dr. Lewis Teperman, director of organ transplantation at Northwell Health in Manhasset, New York, says organ donation was an “expected casualty” of the pandemic. Part of the reason, he says, is because people in states with stay-at-home orders were less likely to be involved in car, motorcycle, swimming, and other accidents. So there were fewer trauma-related deaths that led to organ donation. Hospitals with organ transplant centers also faced other difficulties, especially in hot zones — shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE), ventilators and ICU beds, and healthcare staff reallocated to help fight COVID-19. Even living donor programs were affected by the pandemic. “There are people who are motivated to donate [an organ],” said Norman. “But they may have looked at the current COVID-19 situation and thought, ‘Well, I’m not going to go to a transplant center right now to be evaluated.’”