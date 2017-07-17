GOP senators released a revised version of their healthcare bill. One amendment paves the way for bare-bones insurance policies that could drive up premiums. Share on Pinterest In an attempt to lure enough moderate and conservative votes to keep afloat their healthcare bill, Republican Senators released a revised version of the bill last Thursday. The new legislation is similar to the House bill passed in May. But it also holds onto more of the structure put in place by the Affordable Care Act (ACA), also known as Obamacare. There is one new amendment, though, that some experts say could open the insurance market to bare-bones policies that would also drive up the cost of premiums for more comprehensive plans.

Cheaper, skimpier policies Under the ACA, insurers had to offer policies that met certain criteria, such as which benefits were provided and which medical conditions had to be covered. An amendment by Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) would allow insurers to sell less comprehensive plans that don’t meet those guidelines, as long as they also offered at least one ACA-compliant plan on the exchanges. The noncompliant plans would be sold outside the health exchanges. These kinds of bare-bones policies would attract younger, healthier Americans. People could even use the premium subsidies that are part of the revised Senate bill to pay for the cost of these less comprehensive policies. But older adults and people in poorer health would likely stay on the policies that still meet the ACA guidelines because they have greater medical care needs. These ACA-compliant plans would also attract women needing maternity care, which was not always included in insurance policies before the ACA made it an essential health benefit. The Kaiser Family Foundation predicted that “ACA-compliant plans would effectively become a high-risk pool, attracting enrollees when they need costly health benefits.” People with preexisting conditions — even if they don’t currently require medical care — may also end up on these plans because cheaper off-exchange plans would likely bar them from signing up. This would end up creating a two-tier insurance market. One would offer inexpensive plans with fewer benefits, higher deductibles, more cost-sharing, or all of these. The other would provide comprehensive yet expensive policies. In addition, as more people with lower health costs leave the ACA-compliant plans, the cost of premiums on the comprehensive plans would continue to go up.