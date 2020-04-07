Share on Pinterest Even mild symptoms of COVID-19 can take a toll. Getty Imges

COVID-19 symptoms can vary widely in different people, ranging from deadly pneumonia to a loss of smell, or even no symptoms.

Many people report mild symptoms initially before more severe fever and coughing.

While 80 percent of cases are estimated to be mild, they can still take a severe toll.

A majority of people with COVID-19 are expected to have relatively “mild” symptoms that resolve at home.

While around 80 percent of COVID-19 cases are mild, even this mild infection can be a problem.

Before you even know you have an infection, odds are you’ve spread the virus to three other people. If they’re 70 or older, there’s about an 8 percent chance they’ll die.

“I’ve gone to work sicker than that. I’m sure you have, too,” said Cassie Garret, whose wife, Celeste Morrison, recently recovered from COVID-19.

Her description of the virus is what makes it all the more deadly: Even before people develop serious symptoms, they can spread the disease.

“Even if people are feeling fairly well, they’re highly contagious — and that’s the real danger,” said Dr. Robert Murphy, a Northwestern University infectious diseases specialist and global health expert.

And even for mild cases, COVID-19 can take a serious toll.

Morrison, a 37-year-old web developer who lives 60 miles north of Seattle, started to feel run down the evening of Monday, March 2.

First came the cough and extreme fatigue. Then her temperature rose to 99.7°F (37.6°C). Nothing too worrisome, so she decided to just work from home for a few days.

Garret recalls Morrison saying her lungs started to “feel weird” a few days later. “I told her that, per literally everything I was reading, she should only go to the doctor if it was really serious,” Garret told Healthline.

But later that week, Morrison’s lips, fingers, and toes were tinged blue. They headed to the local emergency room.

Morrison tested negative for the flu, but her X-rays pointed to pneumonia. A nurse said they’d run a COVID-19 test, the results of which would be available in 24 to 48 hours.

In the days that followed, Morrison’s fever bounced from 97.1°F to 102.8°F (36.2°C to 39.3°C).

She felt ill and had fatigue and a fever. Her symptoms worsened. She still hadn’t received her coronavirus test results, so she visited a local clinic doing drive-thru COVID-19 testing on people with respiratory symptoms.

The clinic looked at Morrison’s medical records and found the ER never ordered the COVID-19 test. They swabbed her nose, and 2 days later the test results came back: She had COVID-19.

Morrison quarantined herself in the bedroom and slept through most days. The virus completely wiped her out, zapping away her energy for 12 days.

Garret knew her wife would be OK; she’s young and otherwise healthy. It was the rest of America she worried about.

“I am terrified of the way this is progressing in her, for the rest of the country,” Garret said. “Everyone goes to work when they feel gross and have a slightly elevated temperature.”