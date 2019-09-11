Remaining focused on the present, instead of grieving the past, and caring for caregivers are sometimes the best ways to help a parent living with Alzheimer’s disease. Share on Pinterest Finding new ways to connect with a parent who is living with Alzheimer’s can be meaningful for both you and them. Getty Images Amy Calandra remembers riding in the car with her dad listening to the oldies station on the radio. She recalls the many Father’s Days her family spent celebrating him at Six Flags Great America. She laughs about her dad’s love of Corvettes and good jokes, and relishes in his ability to fix up her childhood home. “He built all the cabinets in the garage to keep all the tennis rackets and skateboards and things organized. And with a couple friends, he built the deck off the back of our house and the entire hole to sink our above-ground swimming pool into,” Calandra told Healthline. “He was strong and did so much; to see him go to this is heartbreaking.” Six years ago, her dad was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease at 70 years old. Since then, his cognitive abilities have declined, and he has experienced intense physical symptoms such as difficulty getting up and walking. “He started falling a lot, and then one time, he fell out of bed and my mom tried for over an hour to get him up until I got there to help,” said Calandra. A wheelchair eventually became necessary, and for the past 2 years he’s been bedridden in hospice at home. While he’s forgetful and not at the mental capacity he was before diagnosis, Calandra says the physical changes came as the most shocking to her and her family. “My mom’s mom died of Alzheimer’s, so I saw what it could do. My grandma was mostly affected mentally… I thought it would attack my dad mentally before seeing him physically deteriorate, but it has attacked the part of his brain that controls his body,” she said. While the disease progresses differently for each person, physical changes are often symptoms of mid- to late-stage Alzheimer’s, says Ruth Drew, director of information and support services at the Alzheimer’s Association. “At some point, people can forget how to walk, can have balance problems, may need to use a walker but forget to use the walker so they get up without the walker and fall down… and at some point, they’re not going to be able to walk,” Drew told Healthline. Many times, people with Alzheimer’s eventually need help with toileting, dressing, and eating, she adds. For adult children like Calandra, witnessing these changes can be devastating. “It can be upsetting to be with a parent who raised you and you’ve known as robust and capable. To see them in the light of being dependent and incapable can bring up all kinds of feelings of grief,” Tom Meuser, PhD, director of the Center for Excellence in Aging & Health at the University of New England, told Healthline. This can be the case whether you have a close, supportive relationship with your parent or a complicated one. “If you had a conflicted relationship with your parent, estrangement, or distance emotionally or physically, and now you’re thrown into this situation where you have to care for someone you have mixed feelings about — perhaps in an intimate way like toileting and feeding — that can have a whole set of reactions attached to it,” Meuser said. For Calandra, that means dealing with feelings that stem from missing the father with whom she shared a close connection. “He was a great dad and a funny person and I miss talking to him so much. It’s a slow acceptance that he’s not the same person I’ve always known; something that I struggle with every time I see him,” she said. Meuser points out that there is a point in the progression of Alzheimer’s disease where the person has undergone psychosocial death — meaning who they have largely been most of their life is absent. This occurs because the person has lost his or her historical memory and lives only in the present. “Forgetting children or spouses is a hallmark of psychosocial death. The body is there but the person is radically different. That is often a trigger for grief and loss, more so than bodily death in advanced dementia,” he said. “By the time bodily death happens, there is a sense of relief. And there can be feelings of guilt too.”

Finding comfort in embracing the now Despite the changes that occur with a loved one, Drew says connecting with them in a way that resonates with them can be meaningful for both parent and child. “People with Alzheimer’s can retain a core sense of self deep into the disease when their brain is still affected. There are things we can do to help support that rather than [create] an environment that shuts them down,” she said. For example, Drew recalls a woman who found that talking to her father about the next-door neighbors from her childhood, reading him his favorite poems, and playing him is favorite songs, resonated with him, and as a result brought her comfort during visits. “Even though he couldn’t say her name, he knew she was there for him and that she was one of his people. They were able to have a wonderful connection that was built on a lifetime of being family even until the end of his life,” Drew said. She refers to this approach as person-centered care — focusing on the person over the disease. Calandra practices her own form of person-centered care by tapping into her father’s love of humor. “When I visit, I like to make him laugh. Even though his laugh is different, I know he’s happy because he smiles and laughs when I say silly things,” Calandra said. “I hold on to the fact that he still recognizes me and my voice.”