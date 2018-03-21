Two fertility clinics this month have suffered malfunctions that endangered and damaged frozen eggs. One couple tells Healthline how devastated they are. Share on Pinterest Early this month, Elliot and Amber Ash received a phone call from a family member that has changed their lives. Something happened at their fertility clinic where their frozen eggs were being stored. In 2014, the Ash family went through the long and expensive process of in vitro fertilization (IVF). They used Amber’s eggs and Elliot’s sperm, which he had saved following a cancer diagnosis. A successful embryo transfer resulted in the birth of their son, who is now 2½ years old. So the couple put their two additional embryos “on ice” at University Hospitals Fertility Center in Beachwood, Ohio, hoping to give their son a genetic sibling in the future. That plan may have changed. The family member who called the Ashes that day notified them of a news report about a storage bank malfunction at University Hospitals, in which embryos and eggs may have been compromised. In an interview with Healthline, Amber Ash said she at first felt “disbelief” when she was contacted by her relative because “we hadn’t been notified by the hospital at that point.” The Ashes called a clinic hotline a few days later and University Hospitals was “able to confirm that our two embryos were impacted by this malfunction.” That same day, the Ashes received an official letter informing them of the malfunction and the possibility that their embryos were damaged. “I personally would’ve liked to have received a phone call [from the clinic],” Amber Ash said. “Or, at the very least, the letters that the hospital sent out should have been sent in a way that families received them prior to this being in the media.” The next day, physicians from University Hospitals “were able to tell us that they did not believe our embryos were viable anymore,” Ash said. “It was just shocking.” The Ashes are one of the 700 patients who lost a total of 2,000 eggs and embryos in the University Hospitals incident. That same weekend, the Pacific Fertility Center in San Francisco also suffered a malfunction. The incidents are believed to be unrelated.

‘Pure anger and frustration’ The storage bank in which the eggs and embryos are kept experienced an “unexpected temperature fluctuation,” a statement by University Hospitals issued a few days after the incident explained. The affected tank had an audible alarm, which was going off when clinic staff arrived the following morning, according to Cleveland.com. No one was at the clinic overnight when the alarm began to sound. “We have already initiated contact with all of our patients to inform them and respond to their questions, and set up a designated call center to arrange personal meetings or calls with their physicians,” University Hospitals’ statement said. A spokesperson for Pacific Fertility Center declined an interview with Healthline but said in a statement: “On March 4, a single piece of equipment in our cryo-storage laboratory lost liquid nitrogen for a brief period of time. We do know that there is viable tissue from that tank. The rest of the tanks were not affected. The equipment was immediately retired, the vast majority of the eggs and embryos in the lab were unaffected, and the facility is operating securely. As soon as the issue was discovered, our most senior embryologists took immediate action to transfer those tissues from the affected equipment to a new piece of equipment.” The statement added, “We are truly sorry this happened and for the anxiety that this will surely cause.” The Ashes are one of nearly 50 families who have joined a class-action lawsuit against University Hospitals, Robert DiCello, their lawyer, told Healthline.com. His firm has been in contact with the clinic to discuss next steps. “It’s been a mixed bag of emotions for us,” Amber Ash said. “[We are] just trying to make sense of the circumstances that have occurred over the past week regarding the tragedy. We’ve gone from pure anger and frustration to [sadness at] the loss that surrounds having lost our two embryos.” Still, the couple hopes to use their loss to “be a voice for all the families affected by this senseless tragedy,” Ash said. Their hope is to use their platform to improve “regulations surrounding infertility clinics,” she explained.