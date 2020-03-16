Dr. Rajiv Bahl talks about life as an emergency medicine physician in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The emergency department and its staff are known for being able to handle almost anything that comes their way. The emergency department is both the front door to the hospital healthcare system and the safety net when all else fails.

If your primary doctor can’t see you, their office tells you to go to the emergency department. When you’re in dire need, 911 dispatches paramedics to take you to the emergency department. When you don’t know where to turn for your health, you turn to the emergency department.

As an emergency medicine physician, I understand this. It’s part of the job to take care of those during their time of need or when they don’t know where to go — even in pandemic situations when other work environments are closing.

There is no way to avoid the news about the coronavirus. Every day there are new cases, governmental actions, and advice on what to do if you are concerned you have the virus.

As the illness and anxieties increase, the topics of conversation have shifted with my patients, friends, and family. I used to regularly get questions asking about the tales of trauma but now an overwhelming number ask me about the coronavirus. There’s an underlying anxiety where many just want to hear that it is going to be okay.

When the news initially broke about the virus, patients wanted to get checked out “just in case.” Some didn’t have any symptoms, but the fear of the unknown was looming.

Some attributed the signs of a sore throat for just a few hours to the potential of the virus.

The symptoms that people normally would have just waited on brought them to the emergency department in waves. With just a few hours of symptoms with no other risk factors, it was hard to find a culprit let alone physical exam findings, but the conversation about coronavirus was many times what patients were looking for. Patients were scared, and they turned to the emergency department for help.

The simple requests of just wanting to get checked out are turning into demands for testing. Some with symptoms, many without.

As the virus continues to spread and offices, schools, and even theme parks begin to close, many have employers demanding that they get tested. It can stem from something as simple as having a child at home with a cough and the parent’s employer requesting them to get tested before they come back to work.

These additional pressures, for many patients without symptoms, are putting unnecessary pressures on the healthcare system. In some communities there currently are not enough tests available to casually test everyone who wants one.