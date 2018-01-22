The Trump administration is allowing states to require Medicaid recipients to work, volunteer, or attend classes. Some say this could affect their health.

The Trump administration’s decision last week to allow states to require Medicaid recipients to work, volunteer, or attend classes could impact the health of millions of Americans, according to experts.

There’s nothing wrong with encouraging people to work, the experts say, but the purpose of the Medicaid program is solely to provide access to healthcare, not address other economic issues.

“Medicaid is not a work program. It’s designed to be a health program. This is really just counterintuitive to what the program is supposed to be,” said Leni Preston, vice president of Consumer Health First, which promotes health equity in Maryland.

Preston said that 39 percent of the Medicaid recipients in Maryland who aren’t working are disabled. Nationwide, that figure is 36 percent, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Finding work or other forms of what the Trump administration is calling “social engagement” may not be feasible for many of them. Securing documentation to prove it may not be feasible for others.

The impacts, Preston said, will be felt throughout the pool of recipients.

“Any talk of a work requirement would scare a lot of people off and discourage them from applying at all. That’s just human nature,” she told Healthline. “The end result is that people are going to lose their coverage, coverage they deserve and were promised… It really does impact the Medicaid population as a whole.”

The Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees Medicaid at the federal level, thinks those concerns are overblown.

The decision creates flexibility, agency officials say, allowing states to experiment a bit more to see if new rules can help reduce costs and make recipients more independent.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services “believes that Medicaid has a broader purpose than just giving individuals a health insurance card,” an agency spokeswoman told Healthline.

“As individuals obtain employment and increase earnings, states may see a reduction in the number of nondisabled adults enrolled in their programs as they rise out of poverty and off public assistance,” she said.

The spokeswoman called the program a “demonstration project” and said that states will be required to monitor health outcomes, including individuals who lose coverage due to new work requirements or, she added, through gaining new employer-sponsored insurance.