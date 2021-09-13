Share on Pinterest Edwin Tan/Getty Images Scientists are monitoring a new coronavirus variant that has several concerning mutations.

C.1.2 evolved from C.1, one of the coronavirus variants that dominated South Africa’s first COVID-19 wave. Genetics researchers are monitoring a new coronavirus variant that has appeared in South Africa and several other countries. This variant, known as C.1.2, contains mutations found in certain variants of concern, including Alpha, Beta, Delta, and Gamma. These mutations have made other variants more transmissible and given them the ability to evade the body’s immune protection somewhat. However, researchers don’t know yet whether this combination of mutations will make C.1.2 more dangerous. They continue to monitor this variant.

Variant contains several concerning mutations C.1.2 evolved from C.1, one of the coronavirus variants that dominated South Africa’s first COVID-19 wave. This offshoot, C.1.2, has yet to be designated a “ variant of interest ” or a “ variant of concern .” But C.1.2 caught the eyes of a team of South African researchers because it contains several mutations found in certain variants of concern and variants of interest. This includes changes within the coronavirus spike protein that have made other variants more transmissible or less susceptible to neutralization by antibodies. Other mutations seen in C.1.2 may help the variant overcome the immune protection offered by vaccination or natural infection, or give it an advantage over fast-spreading variants such as Delta. However, “It’s not a foregone conclusion that these mutations in combination are a recipe for disaster. Some mutations are better for the virus in the real world than others,” Angela Rasmussen, PhD, a virologist at the University of Saskatchewan, wrote on Twitter. More data is needed to understand whether this combination of mutations gives C.1.2 some advantage. Scientists are working to collect that information, including looking at whether C.1.2 can overcome immune protection. “We are currently assessing the impact of this variant on antibody neutralization following SARS-CoV-2 infection or vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 in South Africa,” the South African researchers wrote in a report posted online as a preprint.