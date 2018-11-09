They may be rare but hantavirus infections can be deadly. Here’s how to spot the symptoms and lower your risk of exposure.

The recent death of a 9-year-old boy in New Mexico has raised concerns about hantavirus — a rare but frequently deadly infection spread through secretions of deer mice.

Fernando Hernandez of Bloomfield, New Mexico, succumbed to the illness at the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital nine months after his initial diagnosis.



Symptoms of hantavirus — or more specifically Sin Nombre virus , the strain of hantavirus found in the United States — can often appear benign at onset and are often described as flu-like. Involving muscle aches, fever, and fatigue, the disease can rapidly progress to dangerous infection of the lungs called hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS) .



The first stages of HPS typically appear as shortness of breath and cough and typically occur within two weeks of infection but can appear as late as six weeks.

In later stages, the lungs actually begin to fill with fluid, a condition known as pulmonary edema, leading to severe breathing difficulties and increased stress on the cardiovascular system.



“What that really is is a viral pneumonia that can essentially expand to involve basically the rest of the body. Patients can become critically ill very quickly if they become infected with hantavirus,” Dr. Charles Chiu, an infectious disease specialist at University of California, San Francisco, told Healthline. “It can actually progress to respiratory failure where you would have to be supported by a mechanical ventilator.”



Such was the case of Fernando Hernandez.



Chiu stressed that the disease is rare but needs to be taken very seriously.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , only 728 cases of HPS have been reported in the United States since its discovery in the southwestern United States in 1993.



Hantavirus has been reported in 36 states, although the majority of cases have been in areas where deer mice are common, including western states such as New Mexico, Colorado, Arizona, and California.



More than one-third of those who contract HPS, 36 percent, die from it.

In New Mexico, the mortality rate climbs closer to 50 percent.



“What makes the disease very worrisome is that there is no treatment for the disease. There is no direct antiviral drug and there’s no vaccine for this disease,” said Chiu.

However, it’s often treatable in a hospital intensive care unit through the use of breathing and oxygen supportive therapy.



“It’s really important that you seek medical attention quickly,” Chiu stressed.



But hantavirus can be difficult to diagnose. There isn’t a way to test for it rapidly that’s yet widely available. Therefore, presenting a full history to a doctor to account for the context of the illness is essential.