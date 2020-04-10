Share on Pinterest Mindful drinking may help people avoid binge drinking. Getty Images “Mindful drinking” is the practice of being aware of why and how much alcohol you drink.

It often leads to healthier relationships with alcohol and less consumption.

To practice mindful drinking, pause before each new drink and ask yourself whether it supports you. Americans are drinking more alcohol than ever. Binge drinking — considered having four or five drinks within 2 hours — is rising, too. A cultural counter movement to excessive drinking is here. A new concept has captured the attention of people looking for a healthier relationship with alcohol but who don’t feel like completely giving up drinking is right for them. It’s called mindful drinking. It skips the strict rules of other trends like Dry January in favor of a long-term approach based in mindfulness, not restriction. Mindful drinking was popularized by CLUB SÖDA, an alcohol-free social club that brings together people interested in intentionally cutting back on their alcohol consumption.

What is mindful drinking? “Mindful drinking is about awareness and being present in your choices. The goal is having a healthy relationship to alcohol,” Wendy Bazilian, a public health and nutrition expert, told Healthline. “We’re not talking about abstinence unless you choose that,” Bazilian said, clarifying mindful drinking isn’t for people with alcohol use problems. “Mindful drinking is the concept of being intentional with your decisions around alcohol. It empowers you to make an intentional decision instead of being swept along with the current,” explained Eliza Kingsford, a psychotherapist who specializes in mindfulness. “It’s all about changing the conversation with yourself. Culturally, drinking is socially acceptable — and almost socially expected,” Kingsford said. Pointing out cultural norms that feature alcohol, like a champagne toast at a wedding or going out for happy hour, Kingsford says drinking is ingrained in our culture in a similar way like eating birthday cake on your birthday. “When we have these cultural norms, we stop asking questions,” Kingsford said. That makes it easier to mindlessly drink — even though if people paused to ask themselves whether they even wanted another glass of wine, the answer might be no. “We’re never taught to ask questions of whether or not drinking actually supports us,” Kingsford said. Mindful drinking hasn’t caught on the way mindful eating has, but Kingsford hopes that changes. “We should always be mindful about what we’re putting in our bodies,” she said.

Benefits of mindful drinking Bringing more awareness to your decision to have each drink, which likely means consuming less alcohol, has many benefits. According to Bazilian, mindful drinking can result in more energy for exercise, better sleep, a better heightened immune system, and a feeling of confidence from being in control of your decisions. While many people fear cutting back can decimate their social lives, Bazilian says mindful drinking could actually enhance your social life. With more energy and the incentive to explore new activities that don’t culturally encourage binge drinking, Bazilian believes you could become more tapped into the community. “Anyone seeking a healthier relationship with alcohol, or even deeper self-awareness, could benefit from mindful drinking,” Kingsford said. Additionally, Kingsford says that people who are using alcohol as a coping mechanism to numb or avoid feelings or situations might be served by being more aware of when and why they’re drinking. You might also benefit from mindful drinking “if you’re committing to health and wellness goals but feel like your energy is tapped or your drinking habits are in direct contrast to your goals,” Bazilian said.