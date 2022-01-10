Share on Pinterest Though the likelihood of developing both COVID-19 and the flu at the same time is currently low, it’s possible, and some people may be at greater risk than others. Adene Sanchez/Getty Images

“Flurona” is a term that’s been coined to describe when a person has both the flu and COVID-19 at the same.

While it’s not clear how sick having both viruses could make people, medical experts say at-risk populations should take measures to protect themselves against both the flu and COVID-19.

Getting the flu shot and COVID-19 vaccines are the best way to reduce your risk of severe complications from both viruses.

This month, a pregnant woman in Israel was diagnosed with both influenza and COVID-19, making hers the first documented case of what’s being called “flurona.”

Last year, experts worried about the possibility of people developing both COVID-19 and influenza at the same time, but they’re even more concerned this year.

“Last year, there wasn’t very much influenza at all, so there wasn’t much opportunity last year to learn about these simultaneous infections,” Dr. William Schaffner, professor of preventive medicine and infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, told Healthline.

Current Centers for Disease Controls and Prevention (CDC) data indicates that the country is on track for an influenza season of at least average severity. This severity can be “substantial” on its own, says Schaffner, but could be detrimental when combined with COVID-19.

With more businesses opening up, less physical distancing, and more children attending in-person school, the flu virus can now circulate more easily.

Schaffner says that children are the greatest spreaders of influenza because when children contract the flu virus, they produce more virus than adults do and shed the virus for longer periods of time.

“They are back in school, so it will be spread there and then they bring it home and give it to their parents, Aunt Susie, grandparents, neighbors,” he said.

With COVID-19 cases high, the entire healthcare system is under stress, and if flu takes off, it could put an even greater stress on the healthcare system.

“When we have a big flu season all by itself, absent COVID, you can fill hospitals with flu patients, so you can imagine if we even have a middling influenza season during the pandemic, that could really stress hospitals and outpatient settings,” said Schaffner.

Dr. Laura Boyd, a primary care physician at Elmhurst-Edward Health Center in Addison, Illinois, said her health system is bogged down with COVID-19, and a surge of the flu will tax it further.

“We are already short-staffed due to illness within our own staff, and our call loads have doubled along with the need for office visits,” Boyd told Healthline.