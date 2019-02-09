Here’s a primer for parents on this cocaine-like drug and its serious side effects.

Less than 1 percent of high school kids report using the club drug nicknamed “flakka.”

But more may be exposed to this dangerous synthetic drug than they realize, especially if they take more popular club drugs such as ecstasy or Molly.

The first report to estimate the prevalence of flakka use among U.S. teens found that 0.8 percent of high school seniors in 2016-2017 reported using flakka in the past year.

The data comes from the annual Monitoring the Future report, which surveys middle school and high school students on their use of a wide variety of illicit drugs as well as alcohol and tobacco.

Joseph Palamar, PhD, MPH, a lead researcher and a principal investigator at the New York University School of Medicine’s Center for Drug Use and HIV/HCV Research (CDUHR), told Healthline that flakka generally doesn’t have much appeal to novice drug users.

“I don’t think a kid who is curious about weed will be offered flakka and use it,” he said.

However, hair samples gathered at nightclubs and parties where synthetic drug use is common often reveal traces of flakka among youths who admit to using other party drugs but insist they don’t use flakka.

“They laugh at me when I ask — then test positive,” said Palamar, who explained that flakka could be used to cut drugs more popular drugs such as ecstasy to increase potency.

“That’s the scary part. We’re not detecting unknown use,” he said. “It’s the unintended use that’s the biggest problem.”

Dr. Robert Glatter, an emergency physician at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York, told Healthline that club drug users are essentially “playing Russian roulette” because they don’t know about the adulterants that are commonly added to the pills they take.

“This drug is not safe at any exposure and you’re putting yourself at risk even by trying street drugs that have unknown ingredients,” said Glatter.