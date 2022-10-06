Share on Pinterest Researchers say they noticed changes in the brains of first-time fathers. Oscar Wong/Getty Images

Researchers say changes occur in the cortex of the brains of first-time fathers.

They say this “dad brain” improves the new father’s ability to empathize and process things visually.

Experts say the birth of a child is a quick and significant change in the lives of both fathers and mothers.

Robin Young has autism spectrum disorder, which, in his case, means he struggles to empathize and show love for someone else. The resident of Bodicote, England, is also a father.

“This is something I’ve always had. However, when I became a dad, I found that the love for my children was different,” Young told Healthline. “Not only was this strong feeling of love new, but it also enabled me to empathize better because I finally understood what others feel when they say they love someone.”

Young – the chief executive officer of workout supply company Fitness Savvy – said he believes his outlook on life improved after having children and planning for their future.

“People think that it is just your priorities that change when you become a parent, but it would make perfect sense that the brain goes through changes as well,” Young said.

He’s likely correct, according to researchers from the University of Southern California (USC).

They say women aren’t the only ones who go through physical change when becoming parents. Men’s brains undergo measurable changes after their babies arrive.

That’s right. They get “dad brain.”

Their study published in the journal Cerebral Cortex ­­reports that some of those changes involve slight brain shrinkage. They add that brain changes in new fathers mostly affect areas linked to empathy and visual processing.

The scientists believe those changes contribute to neuroplasticity, which is the brain’s ability to create and form new synaptic connections to adapt to new experiences.

“Becoming a parent entails changes to your lifestyle and your biology,” said Darby Saxbe, the study’s senior author and a professor of psychology at USC’s Dornsife College of Letters, Arts, and Sciences, in a statement. “And it requires new skills like being able to empathize with a nonverbal infant, so it makes sense but has not been proven that the brain would be particularly plastic during the transition to parenthood as well.”