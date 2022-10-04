Share on Pinterest This year the ‘Christmas creep’ is happening at many retailers earlier than ever before. Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg via Getty Images Companies begin selling the winter holidays before trick-or-treating even starts in an attempt to motivate spending. It’s called the “Christmas creep.”

Retailers like Walmart and Amazon are kicking off the holiday season earlier than ever with sales events.

This may stir negative feelings and trigger early holiday stress for some.

Mental health experts say there are simple tips that can help you cope. No, it’s not just you. The holidays really do start early these days, and we’re not talking about Halloween. In fact, retailers seem to have put the spooky season on the back burner and are already starting winter holiday sales this year. Walmart started its year-end holiday sales on Oct. 1, and its competitor Target isn’t far behind. The big box retailer announced it would offer its earliest access ever to holiday deals from Oct. 6-8. Amazon isn’t missing the early-holiday party either. The juggernaut is debuting Amazon Early Access this year, a two-day period of deals from Oct. 11-12 open to Prime members only. Walmart, Target, and Amazon are participating in what consumer behavior experts call “The Christmas creep.” “This is the tendency of retailers — both physical and e-commerce — to try and kick off holiday spending earlier and earlier in the season. For the American consumer, in particular, this tends to be oriented around Christmas gift shopping,” says Matt Johnson, PhD, a professor of consumer psychology at Hult International Business School in Boston, an instructor at Harvard University’s Division of Continuing Education, and the author of Branding That Means Business. The holidays can be a money-making boon for retailers. In 2021, the National Retail Federation said holiday sales jumped 14.1% to a record $886.7 billion, and it appears retailers are banking on a longer season helping their bottom lines this year. “If a retailer can convince its consumer base that its holiday season begins earlier, the period in which they’ll spend at this higher rate is extended, which means more revenue for the retailer,” Johnson says. But Johnson and mental health experts say the Christmas creep can backfire more than the Grinch’s attempt to steal Christmas. Notably, it may stress consumers out and turn them off from shopping. Healthline spoke with mental health experts about the pros and cons of the ‘Christmas creep’ phenomenon, its effects on mental health, and how consumers can avoid the pre-holiday holiday blues.

Is the Christmas creep happening earlier and earlier each year? It’s unclear whether the holidays have actually been starting earlier for retailers each year. But in 2022, retailers are certainly starting early, including inventing new ways to entice customers (see: Amazon’s Early Access event). In 2021, Walmart at least gave everyone until Oct. 18 before it started Black Friday-style deals. And Target is shamelessly admitting its holiday deals are starting earlier than ever. So, anecdotally, some retailers are attempting to make the 2022 holiday season the longest yet. Johnson isn’t surprised. “Retailers will be as motivated as ever to incite consumer spending this year, given inflation,” Johnson says. “People who have been under tight budgets the whole year may feel justified in splurging during this time of the year, especially if the holiday discounts are significant.”

Will the Christmas creep help or hurt customers? Customers may be doing more than joking and rolling their eyes when they see a Christmas tree on the floor at a major big box retailer or open an email about Black Friday in October. The holiday season is supposed to be happy, but some people feel pressure, particularly around money. “The creep of the holidays can trigger feelings of inadequacy for some,” says Janelle S. Peifer, PhD, LCP, an assistant professor of psychology at the University of Richmond and founder of Peifer Psychology. “People may wonder, ‘Am I behind the curve on preparing for the holidays? What if I can’t afford the trappings of the holidays being presented? Am I letting down myself or my family in some way?” These feelings may be particularly pronounced in 2022 amid inflation. People may not have the same budgets for gift-buying and decor as they did in previous years, as that money is going toward groceries, gas, and other necessities. “People are feeling stretched thin and worried about finances, and inflation would just add more stress,” says Lena Derhally, LPC, founder of Lena Derhally Psychotherapy and author of The Facebook Narcissist. “I know that people go into debt over holiday shopping without inflation, so imagine how inflation might make that even worse than it already is.” There isn’t research on how an extended season of holiday deals affects mental health. But generally, data has indicated that the holidays, especially the gift-giving expectations, are stressors. A small 2021 survey of 500 adults by Sesame, a healthcare provider, indicated that gift shopping was the season’s biggest stress trigger. A Coinstar survey of 2,000 adults from 2019 had a similar finding. More than half of the respondents said they were experiencing stress over finding the perfect gift. Adding to this stress could be bad news for retailers. A 2018 study suggested people spend less during the holidays when they are stressed. Though the holidays can challenge some people mentally and financially, others love the season. It may not even be about the gifts — just the sight of a lit-up holiday tree makes them happy, too. Experts share that if that’s the case, there’s no shame in decking your halls in October and basking in the glow of an artificial tree set up on the floor at Costco. “This is particularly true for people who have holiday trees and decorations linked with experiences, loved ones, and recollections,” Peifer says.